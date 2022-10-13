Fresh chicken from Malaysia likely to hit shelves here from today

Fresh broiler chicken from Malaysia is expected to hit retailers' shelves in limited quantities from Thursday afternoon.

Mr James Sim, head of business development at local chicken importer Kee Song Food, which supplies major brick-and-mortar retailers with chicken, as well as online ones, said the live fowls will reach its abattoir on Thursday morning.

"Our premium fresh chicken will be available at major retailers on the same day from 2pm onwards."

Fresh chicken is also available for sale on its website. A fresh normal whole chicken weighing in at 1.4kg is now retailing at $14.80. Mr Sim said prices have increased by about 10 per cent to 16 per cent.

Other chicken importers here such as Lee Say Poultry Industrial and Hup Heng Poultry Industries said they are expecting chicken to be delivered to retailers only on Friday morning.

Supermarkets like Sheng Siong also confirmed fresh broiler chicken - larger chickens that make up the bulk of what Singapore typically imports from Malaysia - will be available from Friday morning.

The Straits Times has contacted other supermarkets and retailers.

Chicken exports were banned by Malaysia from June 1, after a local supply shortage. The Malaysian authorities confirmed on Sunday that the chicken export ban would be lifted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee said that while the pre-ban limit was 3.6 million chickens a month, only half, or 1.8 million chickens, will be allowed for export upon the easing of restrictions. He added that restrictions will be further eased periodically.

Mr Ma Chin Chew, chief executive of Hup Heng Poultry Industries, which mainly supplies wet markets with chickens, said it is expecting a fraction of the usual volume of chickens to come in this week, and for the foreseeable future.

"Compared with pre-ban, we're getting only 30 per cent of the volume... some of the other companies are getting more," he said.

"Although we're happy that chickens are coming back, I am half-half about it because the volume is too small... I can't fulfil everyone's orders.

As for when chicken imports from Malaysia will return to pre-ban levels, he said there is no certainty, especially since Malaysia's Parliament was dissolved on Monday.