Fancy a drone-delivered pizza at St John's island?

Visitors to the Southern Islands could one day have their meals flown in from food and beverage establishments in Sentosa, after a drone food-delivery pilot took off on Tuesday.

The trial, which sees Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) collaborating with ST Engineering and foodpanda, aims to extend the reach of Sentosa's food and beverage (F&B) outlets to service customers in the Southern Islands, which do not currently have such amenities.

Under the pilot, which runs till April 9, staff on St John's Island - such as those working at the Singapore Food Agency's Marine Aquaculture Centre and the St John's Island National Marine Laboratory - will be able to order meals from more than 20 F&B establishments in Sentosa and VivoCity via the foodpanda app.

The meals are then transported by foodpanda riders to a take-off point at Sentosa's Tanjong Beach.

From there, a drone will take a seven-minute flight, carrying the meals over about 4km to St John's Island to be retrieved by staff there. Flights will take place between 11am and 1pm for the trial.

The feasibility and operational requirements of such drone food deliveries will be studied during the pilot, said SDC in a statement.

Mr Lee Cheh Hsien, a divisional director for planning at SDC, said yesterday during a media event that the drone trial has the potential to support Sentosa's businesses and enhance the leisure experiences of guests.

Last October, SDC launched a ferry service from Sentosa Cove to Lazarus Island - which is connected to St John's Island - to broaden the range of leisure options for its guests.

"Should drone food deliveries be operationally and commercially feasible, we hope that this service can be extended to our guests visiting the neighbouring Southern Islands," he said.

Mr Teong Soo Soon, vice-president and head of unmanned air systems at ST Engineering, said that for the public to be able to enjoy such services, the trial partners will have to find a safe and secure location for the drones to land, and think about how the public can collect their orders.

Having customers retrieve food from the drones requires more planning, said Mr Teong, due to concerns over safety and the potential for mishandling or damaging the drones.