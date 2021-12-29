FairPrice to extend discount schemes for seniors, low-income families till end-2022

FairPrice will extend its discount schemes for seniors and low-income families by a year at all its stores, it said yesterday.

The schemes cover all Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) seniors, as well as Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) Blue card holders.

They currently enjoy a 3 per cent discount when they shop at FairPrice stores or Unity pharmacies on specific days of the week.

PG seniors are Singapore citizens born on or before Dec 31, 1949, and became Singapore citizens on or before Dec 31, 1986.

MG seniors are Singapore citizens born between Jan 1, 1950 and Dec 31, 1959, and became Singapore citizens on or before Dec 31, 1996.

The extensions are estimated to result in more than $11 million in savings for customers, and will last till Dec 31 next year.

This is in addition to the $54 million in discounts given to PG, MG, seniors and Chas Blue card holders since 2015, said FairPrice.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of the FairPrice Group, said seniors and those who are less fortunate are affected by uncertainties caused by the prolonged pandemic. He said: "The extension of our various discount schemes seeks to complement our community efforts to provide financial relief to those affected and, at the same time, build a more resilient society."

FairPrice will also be extending its PG Proxy initiative that allows family members of seniors to enjoy savings when they assist PG members with grocery errands.

The initiative will be extended till June 30 next year, and family members need to present the PG card of their kin to enjoy the discount.

There are now four discount schemes offered by FairPrice.

Those under the PG discount scheme get 3 per cent off their grocery bills on Mondays and Wednesdays, while those under the MG discount scheme get the same discount on Wednesdays.

Those 60 and above on the Seniors discount scheme enjoy a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays, while those under the Chas Blue discount scheme get a 3 per cent discount on Thursdays.

To enjoy these discounts, eligible customers need to present their respective cards at the checkout counters.

The discounts are valid for purchases of up to $200 per transaction per day.

The PG, MG, and Senior discount schemes are estimated to cost FairPrice more than $10 million this year.

The Chas Blue discount scheme is estimated to have cost FairPrice more than $730,000 since it started in July.

Ms Karin Tan, 67, said the MG discount scheme has helped her reduce her expenses, especially during the pandemic.

She has seen her grocery bills jump, especially during the period of tightened Covid-19 restrictions when seniors were advised to stay at home.

Ms Tan, who lives with her 68-year-old husband, said: "We went out only once a week and we had to cook almost every day.

"So each time we visited the supermarket, the bill could go up to $100."

Both of them are retirees.

Ms Tan spends about $50 to $60 a week now and tries to buy most of what she needs on Wednesdays to maximise the 3 per cent discount.

Another senior, who wanted to be known only as Madam Song, also tries to visit supermarkets on days that she is entitled to such discounts. She is also a Chas Blue card holder.

The 63-year-old said: "It would be good if such discounts can be permanent so seniors like us who do not have much income can enjoy some savings."