FairPrice kicks off weekly 5% discount off 100 essential products

Shoppers enjoyed a 5 per cent discount on 100 staple items at FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets yesterday with the launch of a weekly discount programme.

This discount, which is part of FairPrice Group's Stretch Your Dollar programme, will be available every Friday until the end of the year.

It is aimed at helping the public cope with rising inflation worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and increasing commodity prices.

Household staples such as eggs, rice, milk and toilet paper are some of the products in the basket of 100 essential items.

Consumers The Straits Times spoke to were happy with their savings. Some were unaware of the programme before their trip to the supermarket.

Madam Chan Lay Hwee, 63, who was shopping at the FairPrice supermarket in Tampines Street 11, had three discounted items on her grocery list.

The housewife found out about the discount only when she was paying for her items.

She said: "This programme will definitely help. Five per cent makes a big difference."

Madam Heryani Ahmad, 67, agreed that the discount would reduce the cost of living for many.

But she said she would not do her weekly grocery shopping only on Fridays. "I used to shop only on Wednesdays because of the Merdeka Generation discount, but now I shop when I need to," said the housewife.

"I don't want to stress myself out having to remember which days I should buy groceries."

FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets have existing discount schemes for the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, seniors and Community Health Assist Scheme card holders from Mondays to Thursdays.

Retiree Sim Kok Ping, 72, read about the launch of the programme on Facebook and shopped at the FairPrice supermarket in Tampines Mall yesterday as a result.

The former technician said: "Why not save a bit of money by choosing to shop on Fridays?"

Housewife Caroline Ong, 48, suggested that FairPrice Group implement discounts on weekends as well.

She said: "I think most people can do their grocery shopping only on the weekends because of work, so it would be good to have promotions then."

There were displays and posters on the 5 per cent discount both inside and outside the supermarkets.

Items under the Stretch Your Dollar programme are marked with a yellow sticker on the price display label.

Sales executive Charles Cheong, 53, hopes that the list will expand in the future.

He said: "I hope that it will cover a bigger variety of items, considering the impending GST (goods and services tax) hike and how inflation is hitting the global market."

Other supermarket chains have also introduced campaigns in the last two years to offer price savings on essential items.

Giant, which belongs to DFI Retail Group, introduced Lower Prices That Last in September 2020.

Under this campaign, prices of many everyday essentials have been reduced by an average of 20 per cent and shoppers enjoy general savings of up to 13 per cent compared with when they shop at key competitors, said DFI.

The daily campaign now covers almost 700 essential items, including fresh produce, groceries, and personal care and household items.

Last month, Cold Storage, which also comes under DFI, said all 25 of its stores will introduce a monthly list of daily essential items that will be sold at low prices.

The list of products will be refreshed every month. The prices of these items, which include seafood, bread and meat, will be comparable with those in Giant.

Other than the weekly discount at its supermarkets, FairPrice's Stretch Your Dollar will also ensure hot coffee and tea - with low sugar, no sugar, or no milk - are sold at 90 cents a cup across 80 coffee shops until the year end, without any price increase.

These Kopitiam and NTUC Foodfare outlets are run by the FairPrice Group.

There will also not be any price increase for traditional breakfast sets and other variations of coffee and tea at these outlets.

The Stretch Your Dollar programme had its first run in 2007 and 2008 during the financial crisis. It was brought back from 2010 to 2011 as an economic downturn loomed.