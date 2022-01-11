Extent of delay to MBS, RWS expansion not yet clear: Alvin Tan

The extent to which the expansion of Singapore's integrated resorts (IRs) will be delayed remains unclear as the Covid-19 situation is still evolving, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Giving an update on the IRs in Parliament yesterday, Mr Tan noted that Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) had indicated that there will be potential delays in the completion of their expansion plans due to the pandemic disrupting the construction industry.

"This is not altogether surprising nor unique to this project or this industry. Covid-19 has affected construction timelines, both locally and globally," he said, adding that the IRs remain committed to their expansion plans.

Mr Tan was responding to Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Workers' Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on the expected completion of the expansion during the debate on the Gambling Duties Bill, which the House passed.

The IRs had announced their $9 billion expansion plans in 2019.

The plans include adding a fourth tower to the iconic MBS development and a 15,000-seat entertainment area. RWS will have a new oceanarium, and to Universal Studios Singapore, it will add two new zones - Minion Park and Super Nintendo World.

Las Vegas Sands, which owns MBS, had expressed uncertainty last year about whether it could meet its current 2025 deadline.

RWS' owner Genting Singapore said the timeline of its project - which it initially projected to be completed around 2025 - would be affected by the pandemic.

Neither of the IRs stated how long its plans would be delayed for.

Replying to Mr Gan, Mr Tan said the IRs' expansion is expected to contribute about $500 million to Singapore's gross domestic product annually "in a steady state", based on initial projections.

It will also directly create up to 5,000 new jobs and benefit local businesses, especially in the construction and service sector, he said.