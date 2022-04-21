Essential groceries from RedMart added to price comparison app Price Kaki

SINGAPORE - Consumers will be able to compare prices of more grocery items with the addition of some of online grocer RedMart's inventory to mobile app Price Kaki.

From Thursday (April 21), the app for comparing grocery prices at supermarkets will list groceries from digital-only grocer RedMart, part of e-commerce platform Lazada.

This brings the number of products available for comparison on Price Kaki to more than 5,500.

RedMart is the first online grocery store featured on the app. Previously, it listed groceries only from major supermarket chains like FairPrice, Sheng Shiong, Giant and Prime.

RedMart will contribute an initial list of 100 frequently purchased daily essentials and groceries for comparison, including staples like eggs, rice and milk.

"This is the first time that prices of products sold online are listed on Price Kaki and will make it easier for consumers to compare prices of daily essentials sold on their online store alongside those sold at physical retail stores," said Consumer Association of Singapore (Case) president Melvin Yong.

He added that Case will also work with other supermarket chains to incorporate products sold on their online retail stores on the app. They are aiming to increase the products listed on Price Kaki to 10,000 by year end.

Lazada Singapore chief executive Loh Wee Lee said that RedMart and by extension, the broader Lazada platform, has "a responsibility to provide affordable groceries and daily essentials to Singaporeans" in the face of growing global uncertainties concerning everyday costs.

He added: "The onset of inflation and rising global food prices puts a strain on the finances of consumers in Singapore and through this partnership, we hope to help cushion the impact."

Mr Yong and Mr Loh signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday at RedMart's West Fulfilment Centre in Jurong. The signing was witnessed by Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and and Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling.

Price Kaki was developed by Case and launched in 2019. Since its launch, it has been downloaded more than 90,000 times.

Ms Low said that RedMart's addition to the Price Kaki platform empowers consumers to make better and informed choices that best suit their budgets and needs.

She said: "Having a wide range of price comparisons at their fingertips anytime, anywhere makes shopping for daily goods easier and shoppers wiser. This encourages retailers and merchants to stay competitive with transparent pricing which in turn, strengthens their customers' trust and loyalty."

She also urged more retailers and merchants to work with Case to list their products on the app.