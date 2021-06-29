Eng's Wantan Noodle can reopen today after suspension

Business can resume for Eng's Wantan Noodle, an eatery at 287 Tanjong Katong Road, from today, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement yesterday.

The eatery's food business operations had been suspended since May 18 over reports of gastroenteritis from 68 people who ate there between May 14 and 17.

"They either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment, and none was hospitalised.

"As (Eng's Wantan Noodle) has implemented the required measures as stipulated by SFA, operations can be resumed," said the agencies, adding that investigation into the cause of the gastroenteritis illness is ongoing.

The agencies said the eatery complied with measures stipulated by SFA during the suspension period.

This included disposing of all ready-to-eat, thawed and perishable food items. Eng's Wantan Noodle also had to clean and sanitise its premises, equipment and utensils.

Food handlers who will be involved in the food preparation have attended and passed the Basic Food Hygiene course again.

The food hygiene officer at Eng's Wantan Noodle has undergone retraining and passed the Workforce Skills Qualifications Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course. A food hygiene officer is a senior staff member at a food establishment who is appointed to act as a food safety checker in between SFA inspections.

The Straits Times previously reported that another eatery that operated under the same company - Eng's Heritage at Northpoint City - also had its licence suspended in January after 26 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

The agencies said SFA would continue to closely monitor Eng's Wantan Noodle to ensure adherence to food safety requirements after the suspension is lifted.

They advised the public to practise good personal hygiene to prevent the spread of disease, such as washing hands, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, as well as not sharing food and drinks with others.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised to avoid patronising them and make a report to SFA via the online feedback form with details to facilitate follow-up investigations.