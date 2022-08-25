Energy efficiency simplest way to keep rising electricity costs in check

SINGAPORE - Conserving energy is the simplest way for consumers in Singapore to keep their power bills in check, noted industry executive Malavika Bambawale.

Ms Bambawale, regional managing director of sustainability solutions at ENGIE Impact, told The Straits Times: "Energy efficiency is the lowest hanging fruit ... (it) will be a win-win approach to reduce power consumption, save money, and reduce carbon emissions."

Ms Bambawale noted that simple daily lifestyle adjustments can go a long way to keeping costs down.

"Energy efficiency is also about equipment change, and it starts from the simplest things," she added.

"For example, replacing incandescent bulbs with fluorescent or LED bulbs can already make energy use 10 to 20 times more efficient. The challenge lies in the initial investment needed to adopt energy efficient equipment."

Her advice comes amid a growing global crisis in energy supplies triggered by sanctions on Russia, a major gas and oil producer.

Power prices have gone through the roof in recent months as competition intensifies among nations desperate to lock in new energy sources.

Singapore, which imports 95 per cent of its power generation requirements, is particularly vulnerable to the supply crunch that has sent natural gas prices in Asia to records highs.

Electricity tariffs here will increasingly reflect the new pricing levels in the months ahead.

SP Group's electricity tariff for the period of July 1 to Sept 30 is at $30.17 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), excluding GST. This is up around 8 per cent from the previous rate of $27.94 cents per kWh.

Electricity tariffs have been rising since the first quarter of last year.

The Open Electricity Market's price comparison website showed on Thursday (Aug 25) that prices are now ranging from $31.30 per kWh to as much as $48.15 per kWh.

Engie Impact is the sustainability consulting arm of French energy company ENGIE. Its South-east Asia unit was appointed by JTC Corporation last year to build, own and operate an underground district cooling system for the Punggol Digital District.

It involves Engie building the plant, which will have a cooling capacity of 30,000 refrigeration tons, equivalent to cooling 8,000 four-room HDB flats.