Prices of eggs have continued to rise this month, pushed higher by rising costs of chicken feed, energy, labour and logistics.

Egg prices here have been steadily rising. A check by The Straits Times on Wednesday showed that the price of a tray of 30 eggs at both Sheng Siong and FairPrice costs $7.50, up from $7.20 last month. The same tray of eggs cost $6.15 in February.