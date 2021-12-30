Eatery, grocer beef up logistics after order hiccups on Xmas Eve

When Mr Leong Jia Wei and his friends did not receive the turkey they ordered for a pre-Christmas dinner from online grocer The New Grocer last Thursday, they tried contacting the company for an update on the delivery.

"We reached out but were met with radio silence, except for a WhatsApp message asking us for the order number," said Mr Leong, 28, who works as a strategy analyst at a bank. It was his first time ordering from the company.

When only the fruits they had ordered for cocktails showed up, they ended up having to order from KFC instead.

It was not until Monday that he received an e-mail saying his refund, for only the turkey, had been processed. There was no apology.

Mr Leong was one of over a hundred customers who were kept in the dark after they received incomplete orders from The New Grocer last Thursday and Friday.

The customers, some of whom had orders worth hundreds of dollars, started a Facebook group to air their grievances about late, incomplete and even unfulfilled orders. They also inform the group - which has over 100 members - if they have received a full or partial refund.

The New Grocer and home-grown restaurant chain Collin's Grille had issues with fulfilling orders in the run-up to Christmas, mainly due to logistics.

Ms Catherine Lesselin, 46, founder of The New Grocer, apologised for the issues faced by affected customers. She told The Straits Times that "many of the (third-party) drivers that we had booked for the surplus of planned activity did not turn up".

"We did everything we could to supplement the number of drivers at the last minute but it was too late, and we were unable to fulfil some deliveries, while orders were ready for pickup," she said, adding that the company managed to deliver items to more than 94 per cent of customers. However, some of those fulfilled orders had missing or broken items.

"We are investigating what happened," she said, adding that unfulfilled orders "have been fully reimbursed by Dec 26 and 27".

In the case of Collin's, some 150 customers faced delays for meal deliveries and pickups from three of its outlets at Nex, Westgate and Jurong Point malls on Christmas Eve - all of which saw snaking lines and disgruntled customers waiting for hours to collect their orders.

A Collin's spokesman told ST: "We relied on third-party logistics providers but unfortunately, they had issues with their drivers at the last minute due to a surge in orders during Christmas Eve, hence customers had to go to our outlets (to collect their food). At the same time, we experienced an intermittent power outage in our new central kitchen for one to two hours, and since our food is freshly prepared, there was a huge backlog."

The spokesman added: "This is the first time it has happened in our 10 years of operations, and as a result we came up with new contingency plans."

In a Facebook post, Collin's said customers who had to cancel their orders on Christmas Eve would get a refund and vouchers of an equivalent value to the order placed.

With the festive season continuing this weekend, the caterers said they have stepped up logistics processes to fulfil orders on time. Both said that typically, New Year's Eve orders are half the volume of Christmas orders.

The Consumers Association of Singapore said that from last Friday to Sunday, it received two complaints each against Collin's Grille and The New Grocer.

The value of the undelivered orders from Collin's Grille was $263.20, while the value of the grocery orders from The New Grocer was $450.94.