Eateries see surge in bookings over year-end period

While Covid-19 might have dented the food and beverage business last year, eateries enjoyed a burst of activity last month, with more bookings made compared with a year ago before the pandemic struck.

Food and beverage players said it reflects a recovery in consumer confidence and is likely a result of Covid-19 affecting year-end plans, including travel.

This also comes as people were allowed to eat out in larger groups of up to eight after phase three of Singapore's reopening kicked in last Monday. The previous limit was five people.

Official figures for last month are not available yet but dining booking website Chope Singapore said reservations jumped 41 per cent last month from a year ago.

This follows from a trend that the site saw from September until the year end where last year's bookings exceeded 2019 reservations. Bookings also rose 36 per cent on average from September to last month.

Chope's general manager Jean Wee said this happened at a time when people were looking forward to year-end festivities.

"The fourth quarter tends to be an active quarter for us, and last year was no different, particularly with consumer confidence returning and increased demand post-circuit breaker," she noted, referring to the two-month period to curb the spread of Covid-19 that started in early April.

Eatery operators said pandemic travel curbs could have driven some customers to their outlets.

Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurants' director of restaurants, bars and events Linda Loke said 70 per cent of its eateries were full last month.

"Bookings this year seem to be faster than the last and bookings have been made earlier," she said.

"This is probably due to the fact that people are not going to be travelling as much."

Mr Ricky Ng, owner of Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House and Opio Kitchen and Bar, said his restaurants received more reservations for the year-end period compared with the year before.

He believes this is likely due to fewer New Year's Eve activities during the pandemic, which led to more people choosing to celebrate at eateries instead.

To cushion the pandemic impact, some eateries are doing more promotions, which might have propped up business.

While latest government figures show that F&B service sales were up 5.6 per cent in October versus September, October sales were still down 23.5 per cent from a year ago.

CHANGE IN RISK APPETITE (The year before), we received many cancellations when Covid-19 was new. The sentiments are different now because of the safe distancing measures and Singaporeans are more familiar with Covid-19. MR ANDREW TJIOE, president and chief executive of Tung Lok Group.

Mr Andrew Tjioe, president and chief executive of Tung Lok Group, which owns Asian and Western restaurants, said that in the past, Chinese outlets did not put much effort into promoting Christmas business "as we thought customers would prefer to dine at Western restaurants or hotels".

But last year, his Chinese restaurants rolled out Christmas and New Year's Eve menus due to setbacks from the pandemic and was "surprised the take-up was so high".

"(The year before), we received many cancellations when Covid-19 was new. The sentiments are different now because of the safe distancing measures and Singaporeans are more familiar with Covid-19," he said.

Still, a spokesman for the Restaurant Association of Singapore said outlets may seem full because, with safe management measures still in place in phase three, F&B businesses are not operating at full capacity for dine-in customers.

The measures, such as having 1m distancing between groups of diners, mean restaurants cannot accept more customers on their premises than before the pandemic. This also makes it harder for walk-in customers to get a seat.

It could also explain why more people are making bookings, said eatery operators.

With more diners streaming in, restaurants are taking steps to provide a safe and enjoyable experience.

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts installed sneeze guards at open kitchens to prevent contamination and frequently sanitises high touchpoints - such as counter tops, tables and chairs - with hospital-grade disinfectant.

The restaurant also increased its manpower by 30 per cent to cater to more diners.

The year-end surge could still have a beneficial effect at the start of this year.

Ms Wee said the first quarter of the year tends to be slower reservations-wise, barring peaks around Chinese New Year (CNY) and Valentine's Day.

"However, with leisure travel curbed for now, consumers are looking for outlets for indulgence, and dining is one thing that can evoke travel, but also continues to be a meaningful way to connect even in difficult times," she added.

Some restaurants are already seeing CNY reservations streaming in.

Si Chuan Dou Hua said 70 per cent of its restaurants are full for CNY next month.

Goodwood Park Hotel said its Min Jiang restaurants at the hotel and in Dempsey are almost fully booked on Chinese New Year's Eve.

Reservations are also coming in quickly for the first two days of CNY.

Carousel is 90 per cent filled on Chinese New Year's Eve and is 50 per cent booked for the rest of the festive period.

For private-hire driver Adrian Ang, 38, not being able to go abroad has seen his family celebrating his father's 70th birthday at a restaurant to "have a nice, grand meal together".

He booked a dinner for eight to mark the event with his family at a Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant last Tuesday. "Since it's a birthday celebration, I waited for Singapore to enter phase three so that we could have eight people at the table."