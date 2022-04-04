Eateries see deliveries as permanent part of business

Delivery was not available from Greek restaurant Bakalaki Greek Taverna until the Covid-19 pandemic hit. But now, revenue from food delivery alone makes up about 30 per cent of its total sales.

Mr George Kokkinis, managing director at the Mediterranean restaurant, said: "We started having delivery in 2020 when the circuit breaker occurred, and we saw very good demand from the start. It has played a very important role in helping us sustain the restaurant. Now it's absolutely a permanent part of our business."