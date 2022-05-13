Dream Cruises calls for creditors to file proof of claims

Troubled cruise operator Dream Cruises has called for its creditors to file proof of their claims by next Thursday.

This comes after the directors of Dream Cruises Management proposed to place it into creditors' voluntary liquidation, according to a document seen by The Straits Times.

Such liquidation may occur when the directors realise the company is unable to pay off its debts. The assets of the company are then distributed to creditors.

A first meeting for creditors will be held virtually on May 20 due to Covid-19 safe distancing rules in Hong Kong. Currently, group gathering limits in Hong Kong are capped at eight people.

Dream Cruises had filed to wind up in January this year after its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, ran into financial woes.

Genting Hong Kong said then that a consensual restructuring of Dream Cruises would present higher recoveries for all its creditors and stakeholders, compared with a value-destroying liquidation of the cruise line.

But in March this year, Dream Cruises stopped operating its vessel, World Dream, in Singapore, leaving thousands of customers in the lurch and demanding refunds.

The meeting on May 20 is meant to confirm the appointment of liquidators for the purposes of winding up the company, as well as to table a statement of affairs of the company, among other things.

Genting Hong Kong, which had about 100 employees here, began laying off staff in January. At least 60 had been let go by March.

Retrenched employees of two companies related to Genting Hong Kong are also claiming unpaid notice pay and other compensation.

A total of 57 former employees of Star Cruise Travel Service and its shareholder Star Cruise are claiming "salary in lieu of notice, encashment of unconsumed annual leave and reimbursement of expenses".