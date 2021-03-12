Dive-feeding sessions at S.E.A. Aquarium will be back tomorrow

Dive-feeding sessions will return to the S.E.A. Aquarium in Sentosa tomorrow, with aquarists donning garlands and tropical grass skirts to hand-feed marine animals.

The Tiki Warrior Dive Feed, which is part of the aquarium's new The Sea of Tiki theme, will involve around 40,000 animals across 120 species being hand-fed at the Open Ocean Habitat.

The public feeding sessions have been on hold for about a year due to the pandemic.

Visitors will also be able to say hello to the aquarium's mascots - Mika, Mako and Manja - in their themed costumes during a meet-and-greet session and spot special tiki totem icons on a Tropical Trail.

Tickets for local residents will be $35 for adults aged 18 and above, $23 for those over 60, $28 for those aged 13 to 17 and $23 for children aged four to 12. Non-residents aged four to 12 pay $30, and the price is the same for seniors, while those aged 13 to 59 pay $41.

More information on The Sea of Tiki is available at https://www. rwsentosa.com/en/attractions/ sea-aquarium/promotions-and-events/the-sea-of-tiki

Universal Studios Singapore launched its Tropical Thrills theme yesterday, with visitors interacting with stilt-walkers, hula dancers and characters from Sesame Street, Despicable Me and the Minions films dressed in tropical island attire in a new meet-and-greet called Tiki Time with the Stars.

They can also snap pictures with joke-making tiki King Kahula during a new interactive photo opportunity called Aloha Talk with King Kahula.

Universal Studios Singapore is open Thursday to Sunday every week as well as next Monday from 2pm to 9pm.

Tickets for local residents are $66 for adults 18 and above, $43 for seniors 60 and above and $48 for those aged four to 17. Tickets for non-residents cost $81 for those aged 13 to 59, $43 for seniors and $61 for children aged four to 12.

The $100 digital SingapoRediscovers vouchers issued by the Singapore Tourism Board can be used for admission into Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium.