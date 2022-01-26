Cruises to Asean countries may start later this year: Tourism board

Singaporeans may be able to take a cruise to other countries later this year, with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) commencing discussions with the authorities in Asean.

Speaking at the STB's year-in-review media conference yesterday, Ms Jeannie Lim, assistant chief executive of the board's policy and planning group, said Singapore is in a good position, having developed the first set of safe cruising standards.

"We are in talks with the different governments in terms of harmonising some of these CruiseSafe standards so that at least there is agreement on what are the safety protocols and processes that we will follow. And this will take some time.

"But we do hope to be able to restart some ports of call hopefully later this year," she said.

Only cruises to nowhere, with no ports of call, are currently allowed in Singapore. Such cruises began in November 2020.

Only two cruise lines here - Genting Cruise Lines' Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean International - have been given the green light to offer these sailings.

However, Dream Cruises recently suspended new bookings for two weeks, after its parent company Genting Hong Kong filed to be wound up. STB said it is monitoring the situation.

Consumers can look forward to sailing on Royal Caribbean's cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas, which will have new experiences on board.

Royal Caribbean said earlier that Spectrum of the Seas will offer three-to nine-night sailings that are set to visit Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, starting from Oct 21 this year.

Ms Lim said there have been no Covid-19 clusters on cruise ships to date, although five positive cases have been detected across both cruise lines.

More than 400,000 domestic passengers have set sail on close to 300 sailings.

When asked if other operators have applied to run cruises here, Ms Lim said STB is in discussions with various cruise lines, many of which used to sail out of Singapore before the pandemic. Costa Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises were among the pre-pandemic operators.

Under the STB's CruiseSafe protocols, all passengers are required to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

Masks must be worn at all times, and passengers must adhere to prevailing safe management measures.

Both Dream Cruises' World Dream liner and Royal Caribbean require all passengers above 12 to be fully vaccinated.

Currently, cruises from Singapore are allowed to operate at up to 50 per cent capacity.

Previously, only Singapore residents were allowed to go on cruises here but, since late last year, these have been open to non-residents.