Couples scramble with change in plans after tighter curbs on weddings

After having to postpone their wedding twice since last year due to Covid-19, a bride-to-be and her fiance were all geared up for their big day tomorrow.

But everything changed on Tuesday, after tighter curbs on weddings and solemnisations - due to start tomorrow - were announced amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the community.

The 29-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Ms Yong, said she was "totally devastated" by the news.

She said: "We were so close to the date, I thought everything would be fine.

"I feel really upset and frustrated at the Government, but yet I feel guilty for feeling this way because I know they're trying to control the community cases."

Like Ms Yong, many couples who planned to get married this month had to scramble to come up with back-up plans after the capacity for marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions was reduced to 50 people without the need for pre-event testing (PET), down from the previous limit of 100.

For the couples, a number of unfavourable options loom, such as reducing the number of guests by half without PET.

Those who decide to stick to the original guest list have to convince guests to go for PET or pay on the guests' behalf. The tests usually cost about $50 each.

For Ms Yong, having to get all her guests to go through PET or cutting down the guest list by half in just a few days was impossible.

Unable to bear the additional cost of about $6,000 for the tests, Ms Yong and her fiance pulled off the mammoth task of bringing her wedding forward by a day, which saw her calling up guests and re-arranging plans with vendors and photographers - all within two days.

Some couples view postponing the wedding as not an option or as a last resort, due to the logistics involved and the uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation.

Ms Yong said: "Postponing the wedding and having to rearrange all the logistics, like with my make-up artist, the vendors and the hotel's availability, are just too hard because we don't know what the Covid-19 situation will be like in the future.

"I don't think I can wait any longer."

Ms Nithiyakamala, who will be getting married on May 16, had a million things racing through her mind when she first heard the news, including how much more the wedding would cost or which guests to remove from the reception.

The 31-year-old patient service associate, who goes by only one name, found herself frantically calling up guests to ask if they would be willing to get tested.

She said: "I'm very frustrated at the short runway that we have to work with and it has been very stressful for us.

"Many of our guests have already bought their outfits and booked make-up artists for the big day."

Many of her guests found it too troublesome to take the PET or were unwilling to pay for it, which led to a reduction in the guest list from 100 to 50 people, a painful decision that cost her two of her bridesmaids.

Ms Nithiyakamala said: "It was very difficult for me to make this decision because you would want these important people to be there for you on your wedding day.

"But it is very hard to accommodate so many people as my fiance has a huge family.

"I'm grateful that my friends and family are supportive of our decision."

Another bride-to-be, Ms Sarah Cheong, remains in a dilemma.

She said: "I was trying to hold it together but later that night, I broke down.

"It felt like we were at the final stretch, after getting through the worst like the circuit breaker, but now there's this new curveball thrown at us."

The 31-year-old engineer and her fiance are now considering their options as their big day on May 22 draws closer.

They are torn between trimming the guest list and even postponing the wedding, as they anticipate that some guests may not be comfortable with taking the test.

Ms Cheong said: "This is supposed to be a happy occasion but with all this uncertainty, you just can't enjoy the process.

"It seems like there are multiple mountains we have to climb just to get married during Covid-19."