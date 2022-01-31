Companies crank up delivery services amid roaring CNY orders

Logistics companies, e-commerce platforms and supermarkets are enjoying roaring business in the lead-up to the Year of the Tiger, with firms reporting surges of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent in delivery orders.

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong, which saw a 20 per cent increase in online orders, and rival FairPrice have opened up more delivery slots to cater to the demand.

E-commerce platform Lazada is enjoying a more than 40 per cent rise in the number of buyers compared with the Chinese New Year period last year, said chief executive Loh Wee Lee.

"This includes grocery demand for (grocery arm) RedMart, which reached its highest order levels this month," he added.

RedMart has opened more delivery slots in response.

A spokesman for Amazon said the e-commerce giant has expanded its Chinese New Year selection to accommodate the higher demand, but did not elaborate on deliveries.

The spike in business has prompted logistics firm Ninja Van to hire more delivery drivers. The home-grown company estimates a 20 per cent to 40 per cent increase in orders over the festive period, especially from fashion and electronic goods retailers.

"Ninja Van has amped up on the resources and capacity required to sort and deliver the parcels safely and efficiently," Ninja Van Singapore's head of commercial, Mr Kooh Wee Hou, said on Friday.

One of its major initiatives was to launch an automated hub in Yio Chu Kang last October that can process up to three times more parcels an hour than before.

However, Mr Kooh said delivery drivers can still be bogged down by challenges such as non-contactless deliveries. If a customer cannot be contacted, then the driver has to make another delivery attempt the next working day.

To avoid this, he recommends that customers opt for contactless delivery.

Delivery platform Pickupp said it did well from Jan 17 to 23, buoyed by about 20 per cent business growth from the week before.

Its co-chief operations officer Lee Chee Meng said the order volume for January is expected to exceed that of January last year by nearly 30 per cent.

"As a logistics company with on-demand delivery capacity, we can get many orders coming in just a couple of days before or on the day itself, but we definitely forecast a growth of deliveries scheduled for the first two weeks of February."

Pickupp's clients include food delivery platforms such as Oddle and Changi Eats, as well as bakeries such as Matchaya, and Cat and the Fiddle.

Pickupp is "equipped to scale and accommodate peak season demand" by using freelance delivery agents alongside its in-house delivery fleet. It also incentivises freelancers to take up orders during peak periods when necessary.

"In some locations where we foresaw insufficient freelance agents, we deployed our in-house fleet," Mr Lee said, adding that this hybrid model allows the platform to fulfil orders up to five times those of fixed fleets.

Courier business director Shaiful Danial Izdihar has a team of around 30 deliverymen handling the surge of deliveries during the festive period.

The director of DXN Services said he has had to reject about 15 vendors as a result of higher demand. "We assist home-based businesses in delivering Chinese New Year cookies and goodies, and orders for delivery increased up to 80 per cent," he added.

"We just accept bookings within our capabilities and everything went as scheduled."