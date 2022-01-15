Coffee shops put off by high cost of jab checks to allow 5 diners

Even though 2,200 coffee shops and canteens in Singapore can allow up to five fully vaccinated customers to dine in a group, only 112 of them, or about 5 per cent, choose to do so.

Coffee shop associations and stallholders said yesterday that they are put off by the high cost of implementing vaccination status checks, which can be at least a few thousand dollars each month.

In contrast, almost all of the 110 hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency or NEA-appointed operators allow groups of up to five people to eat together. Hawkers do not have to foot the cost of implementing such checks as it is borne by the Government.

Logistical challenges, such as having to consider the layout of the coffee shop when cordoning off certain areas, are another obstacle.

Since Nov 23, coffee shops with the necessary control measures can allow groups of up to five fully vaccinated people to dine in.

To do so, they must control access by cordoning off areas and have dedicated entry points. At these entry points, they must check the vaccination status of all patrons and differentiate those who are fully vaccinated and dining in.

Mr Hong Poh Hin, vice-chairman of the Foochow Coffee Restaurant and Bar Merchants Association, said many of the larger coffee shops have indoor and outdoor seating areas usually separated by a walkway, which is also used by residents in the neighbourhood.

As coffee shops are not allowed to seal off these common areas, they must cordon off their indoor and outdoor areas separately, and station someone at each of these entrances. Hiring one person would cost them about $2,000 a month.

Mr Hong said: "Some of the coffee shop operators would want to pass on some of the cost to their stallholders. But not all stallholders would agree because the zi char stalls would benefit the most from larger groups."

But larger groups, such as families, tend to patronise only on weekends. Many operators feel that the uptick in business does not justify the additional cost, Mr Hong said.

His association represents about 400 coffee shops.

Mr Kenneth Lee, vice-chairman of Kheng Keow Coffee Merchants Restaurant and Bar Owners Association, said: "Covid-19 is not something that will last for a month or two. We don't know when the pandemic is going to end. So, in the long run, all these extra costs will add to our operating expenses.

"Sooner or later, the operators and stallholders will not be able to absorb them, and we will have to pass them down to consumers."

Coffee shops also run the risk of getting fined or suspended if safe management measures are breached.

With the additional cost being too much to bear, most operators have decided to wait and see if they can hold out, said Mr Lee.

But coffee shops that stick to the dining-in limit of only two people without checks have to grapple with slower business, with diners preferring to go to eateries where they can sit in larger groups.

Ms Hasria Hashim, who sells Malay food at Kim San Leng coffee shop in Tampines, said she has seen a 40 per cent drop in customers compared with when larger groups were allowed.

Competition is tough as there are other coffee shops, and the nearby Tampines Round Market and Food Centre allows groups of five to sit together, she said.

"We feel that it is unfair because not all coffee shops have the manpower. Many people are vaccinated, so I don't see an issue with our coffee shop allowing five people to dine together."