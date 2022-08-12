Close shave for woman as ceiling beams fall 3 floors at Far East Plaza

A woman in Far East Plaza had a narrow escape when three long wooden beams broke from the high ceiling and landed on the second-storey concourse on Wednesday morning.

She was sitting on a red bench at the edge of the concourse when the grey beams crashed onto the ground mere metres from her.

An employee of a tailor shop next to the concourse said he rushed out when he heard a loud crash and saw the woman hurrying away.

She was the only person at the concourse when the incident occurred around 9.45am, said the employee who wanted to be known only as Mr Eric.

"Luckily, the incident happened early in the morning.

"If there had been more footfall, someone could have been badly hurt," he said, adding that most shops in the mall open after 10am.

Some people from the third to fifth storeys rushed out of their shops to check out the commotion, said Mr Eric.

A worker at Isle Cafe coffee shop next to the concourse said he saw some mall employees hurrying to clear the debris and fence off the area.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Far East Plaza management said the incident happened when a technician was about to lower the high bay lights from the ceiling to replace a faulty lamp.

He inadvertently reversed the direction of the winch, or lifting device, which caused the light fitting to move towards the ceiling trellis.

"The impact caused three pieces of trellis to dislodge and fall from level five to level two.

"A lady was at the concourse at the time. Fortunately, nobody was injured," the mall's management said, adding that the concourse was immediately cordoned off.

The mall's contractor carried out repairs on the trellis after the mall closed on Wednesday evening.

The concourse will reopen after a thorough inspection, said the management.

When ST visited the strata mall at 3.30pm on Wednesday, the concourse had been fenced off with barriers circling the red bench.

There was a gap in the level five ceiling above the bench, and one beam seemed to be hanging after being partially dislodged.

Mr Eric said this was the second incident at Far East Plaza recently.

On July 10, some glass panels from a railing fell after a shopper kicked them.

No one was injured.

"The area was cordoned off and the glass shards were swept away," he said.

One of Singapore's oldest shopping complexes, Far East Plaza was opened in 1982.