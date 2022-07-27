Clarke Quay to have day, night offerings after $62m revamp

Nightlife destination Clarke Quay is refreshing its tenant mix to have day and night offerings after a year-long revamp.

CapitaLand, which owns and manages the property, said yesterday that the $62 million revamp will begin in the third quarter of this year and be completed in the third quarter of next year, with Clarke Quay to be operational throughout.

Clarke Quay is owned by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and managed by CapitaLand Investment.

Work on the historical area includes upgrading cooling systems and repainting its conservation buildings.

New tenants will join the fold, adding day activities as well as breakfast and lunch options when the revamp - which comes as tourists return to Singapore - is completed.

They include music store Swee Lee, a grocery with in-store dining by FairPrice Finest, and a beauty salon and pottery-themed cafe Catching the Waves by Initia Group.

To attract crowds in the day, existing key tenants Zouk Group and 1-Group will expand their day-to-night offerings, said CapitaLand.

Slingshot, a thrill ride that catapults riders almost 70m into the air and reaches a speed of 160kmh, will give adrenaline junkies something to look forward to.

CapitaLand said it has pre-commitment from tenants and leases in advanced negotiations for more than 70 per cent of Clarke Quay's net lettable area from the revamp's completion date.

About 34 per cent of the total project cost will go towards green features, said CapitaLand, which added that the revamp is expected to meet the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark GoldPlus certification standards.

These features include a more energy-efficient chiller and a new canopy. CapitaLand said the canopy can reduce solar heat gain by up to 70 per cent while letting daylight through.

A new multidirectional fan will be installed to improve air circulation, cutting energy usage by more than 50 per cent compared with the current single-directional fan.

It added that the refreshed property will be branded CQ @ Clarke Quay.

Rejuvenation works will be led by local firms Meta Architecture and Formwerkz Architects.

The firms' plans are focused on uncovering the area's history and telling hidden stories, said CapitaLand.

The facade of Block B's warehouses will be repainted according to its original colours, while visitors can find out more about Clarke Quay's history through heritage panels, cast-iron manhole covers and bronze plate tiles.

Read Bridge, which connects Clarke Quay to Boat Quay, will have upgraded steps that double as seats, along with a new accessibility ramp and lookout points.