Christmas light-up beams message of hope, resilience

A giant outdoor video projection that takes up an entire wall of the Mandarin Orchard hotel will be the highlight of this year's annual Orchard Road Christmas light-up.

The bigger light-up this year is meant to symbolise hope and resilience, as businesses along Singapore's most popular shopping strip yearn for a return to normalcy, said the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) yesterday.

Themed "Christmas in Bloom", the shopping street will be set aglow by about 68km of fairy lights and oversized floral decorations, with some parts dressed with bold neon lights.

Orba chairman Mark Shaw said it has been a hard year for tourism and retail businesses, which suffered significant disruptions due to the pandemic.

"We hope that the aspects of the light-up will help us bring awareness to Orchard Road and bring people down... I think when people come, they will still need to sort of go into malls to shop," he said.

Mr Shaw added that the situation is different now, with Singapore's vaccination rate being much higher: "People are better able to deal with Covid-19, and it is less dangerous. So we feel that the time is right to pivot towards being able to live with Covid-19 in a sort of more normal way."

Although there will be no street activities and performances, like last year, there will be speakers along the stretch between Ion Orchard and Ngee Ann City that will play popular Christmas carols.

From Nov 1, shoppers walking along the stretch will hear the tunes daily between 5pm and 10.30pm, and this will be extended to 12.30am for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

The 3.1km light-up, which Orba did not reveal the cost of, will kick off on Nov 13, with seven weeks of festivities till Jan 2.

The lights will be turned on from 6.30pm to midnight from Sundays to Thursdays, till 2am for Fridays and Saturdays, and stay on overnight on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, until 6am.

The 12m-tall main arch at the junction of Scotts and Paterson roads will be lined with colourful lights accentuated with red and rose gold poinsettias, traditional Christmas flowers that symbolise purity and mirth.

From the stretch starting at the junction of Cairnhill and Orchard roads to The Atrium @ Orchard, viewers can enjoy the sight of white Christmas roses perched on gold arches.

The red poinsettias will make their appearance again starting from the stretch near Tanglin Mall all the way to the Paterson Road junction.

From Nov 1 to Jan 2, the giant outdoor projection will screen a 10-minute 3D show from 8pm to 10.30pm daily. Viewers who download the mobile application PopAR and point it at the projection can enjoy augmented reality effects.

A 360-degree virtual tour of the shopping street, which will start from Nov 19, will feature performances by local buskers.

The Christmas light-up has always been iconic for the popular shopping street. In 2018, it attracted four million visitors.

Mr Shaw said this year's edition is unlikely to draw similar numbers due to Covid-19 health regulations and people being more cautious.

He added: "But I think the point isn't really about a lot of people coming to Orchard Road. We want to keep businesses going, we want enough people to come down to Orchard Road and patronise our businesses here. We'd like tourists to remember there is a great Christmas light-up in Singapore."