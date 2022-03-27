Chinatown stores hope for return of tourists, swift revival of business

Businesses at the once bustling tourist hot spot of Chinatown are, like many others in Singapore, hoping for a swift revival with the easing of Covid-19 measures.

Announcements last Thursday that most restrictions would be lifted for fully vaccinated tourists entering Singapore were welcomed by store owners and workers alike, who are counting down till the streets of Chinatown are crowded again.

Ms Lim Yick Suan, executive director of Chinatown Business Association, told The Sunday Times: "Chinatown is one of Singapore's top 10 destinations... and with the opening of our borders, we are expecting to see more tourists."

Madam Irene Tham, who has run Li Dou Departmental Store in Chinatown Complex for more than 20 years, recalled the days when tour buses lined the street outside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple every day. The 67-year-old, who sells souvenirs from her ground-floor store, said she hopes the easing of travel measures will revitalise the area.

"I hope that like in the past, people from neighbouring countries will come to buy apparel in droves."

Tourism experts, too, welcomed the easing of border curbs as it would drive more tourists to visit Singapore and Chinatown.

Mr Benjamin Cassim, manager of Temasek Polytechnic's diploma in hospitality and tourism management, said he would like to see a return of traditional and local food and beverage stalls as well as an increase in retail offerings in Chinatown.

This will "keep the local residents coming back to Chinatown on weekdays and weekends", and in turn make it a must-visit precinct for international visitors, he said.

"Places that are popular with local residents automatically become part of the 'experience what the locals experience' culture that tourists are now looking to enjoy."

One popular food destination in Chinatown, however, has not survived to see the imminent tourism renaissance.

Chinatown Food Street was among the businesses that went belly up during the pandemic.

The 100m stretch of hawker carts in Smith Street ended a 20-year run in October last year with its operator Select Group lamenting then that business was not sustainable as there were "no tourists or local crowd" and the tenants were not paying their rent.

The food street's closure also affected stalls in the vicinity.

Mr Ang Seng, 54, who manages Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay in a ground-floor unit in the row of shophouses flanking the food street, said the restaurant experienced an 80 per cent decline in business after the food street closed.

"I hope there will be more activities and events, or even the reopening of the food street, to rejuvenate this place," said Mr Ang.

The lease of the food street, which is still held by Select Group, will expire on April 30.

Responding to queries from The Sunday Times about the food street, the Singapore Land Authority, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a joint reply that the relevant agencies conducted an exercise last month to "solicit feedback on potential concepts for the plot of land on Smith Street".

"We will continue to engage precinct stakeholders and heritage groups to shape the development of Chinatown, including supporting relevant uses that complement the character of the conservation area and enrich the experience of both locals and visitors," they said.

Mr Yuen Wai Keong, 58, a worker at religious paraphernalia store Nam's Supplies in Smith Street, hopes that a bar or beer garden will take the place of the food street.

Another Chinatown attraction that fell victim to the pandemic was the Chinatown Heritage Centre.

Management of the centre was taken over by STB from its previous operator in April last year, when it had been due to reopen after eight months of renovations. But STB said then that the centre would be closed indefinitely for a review of its operating model.

Asked for an update on the centre, Ms Lim Shoo Ling, STB's director of arts and cultural precincts, said a tender was launched last month for other upgrading works to the centre. "At the same time, STB is also exploring new content to enhance the visitor experience at the Chinatown Heritage Centre, as part of its overall upgrading."

Details about its reopening will be announced later, she added.

Dr Wong Kin Yin, a marketing lecturer at Nanyang Technological University's Nanyang Business School, said: "I think easing the entry requirements will definitely attract more tourists to Singapore, and some of them will visit Chinatown, especially those staying nearby."

But she expects it will take time for visitor numbers to Chinatown to return to pre-pandemic levels, as Singapore's main inbound market, China, has not opened its borders yet.