Chinatown Complex reopens following disinfection; few visitors, most stalls remain closed

SINGAPORE - Most stalls remained shuttered and patrons were sparse at Chinatown Complex on Thursday morning (Sept 16) after it reopened following a closure of 3½ days.

The complex, which houses 700 stalls, was closed from 3pm on Sunday to 11.59pm on Wednesday for cleaning and disinfection after 66 Covid-19 cases were linked to a cluster there.

The cluster has since grown to 197 cases as at Wednesday, most of whom are stallholders and assistants who work on the premises.

The food centre, a popular haunt for seniors to meet up with their friends, was a ghost town when The Straits Times visited from 10am to noon.

Only around 10 of the 260 food stalls were open for business, and hardly anyone was dining in.

The few stalls that resumed business said there was an 80 per cent to 90 per cent drop in footfall and that it was the "most quiet" the food centre had been since the circuit breaker last year.

At Knight's Kitchen, an Indian food stall tucked away in a corner of the food centre, owner Mr St Knight said he had sold only eight packets of briyani between 8am and 1.30pm.

On a typical day, he would have sold around 100 packets in that time.

The 56-year-old was sitting despondently in front of his stall when ST approached.

He worries about forking out $600 in stall rental this month. "People are scared to come here because of the Covid-19 cases but I still open and try to sell because I need to feed my family," he said.

Over at Yeap Seng Handmade Pau Tim, the stall operator, who wanted to be known as Madam Lee, 68, said fewer than 20 people have visited her stall since she opened at 6.30am and the crowd was not picking up, even as lunch time approached.

"Normally, by this time, most goods would be sold out but today, not a single pau has been bought," she said.





Madam Lee said fewer than 20 people have visited her stall since she opened at 6.30am. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



She worries more about poor business than getting Covid-19 herself.

"I'm vaccinated, so it's OK... I'm more afraid that people won't come back," she said.

With the lack of diners, cleaners were sitting around the food centre with nothing much to do.

Said Ms Chiu Yi Feng, 50, in Mandarin: "The tray return trolley is normally filled to the brim but it's so empty today. Wiping tables is about all we can do."

Retired businessman Jeffrey Ang, 70, was at the food centre to take away food for seniors living in the area who cannot leave their homes, as they had contracted the virus.

"I'll just buy food and leave, better not spend too long here ," he said.

Below the food centre, stall owners selling clothes, shoes and toys were also grim.

Madam Hu Yi Ling, 70, who runs a shop selling children's toys said she might close the shop in the coming months if business does not pick up.

"I've been making losses since last year when the pandemic hit," she said in Mandarin. "Now, even covering $850 in rent and electricity bill is a challenge."

A shoe shop owner who wanted to be known only as Mr Ong said it will take at least a few weeks for customers to return.

"It's actually safe here because they've disinfected the place and there aren't many people around. Those who returned have tested negative for the virus," said the 68-year-old.

The wet market in the basement of Chinatown Complex was barely open, with only a few sellers present.

The owner of Lai Lai Fruits Stall who wanted to be known only as Mary said she came back to work, as produce that is not sold goes bad.

"We're selling everything on discount to clear stock, but it's still tough. I've only sold around $10 worth of fruits from 6am until noon," she said.