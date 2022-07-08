Chicken sellers pushing on but hopeful of end to Malaysia's ban

Though they have pushed on with their business by selling chicken from other countries, poultry sellers in Singapore are still eager for Malaysia's chicken export ban to end.

Most poultry sellers at four markets The Straits Times visited yesterday said they are looking forward to Malaysia lifting the export ban on commercial broiler chicken. Malaysia partially lifted the ban last month, allowing exports of kampung chicken and black chicken.

Some wet market sellers have seen a dip in business after turning to kampung or frozen chicken.

Singapore is increasing chicken imports from Thailand and has approved imports from Indonesia.

Mr Abdul Rahman, 62, owner of Fresh & Frozen Meat Supplier at Rivervale Plaza, said sales have fallen by about 30 per cent since the ban, as customers still prefer chicken from Malaysia.

"Now, we are selling frozen chicken from Brazil. We don't have any other chicken to sell. Some customers don't like frozen chicken," he said.

At Geylang Serai Market, Mr Hashim Abbas, 73, owner of Hashim Abbas Supplier of Fresh & Frozen Chicken & Meat, said he now sells frozen chicken from Brazil and Thailand, and kampung chicken from Malaysia.

Overall, prices at his stall have increased by about 50 cents per kg of chicken and this has led to a drop of 50 per cent in sales.

Madam Roslina Onm, 55, owner of Jaafar Fresh and Frozen Chicken at Geylang Serai Market, said that though business has been stable as most of her customers are willing to accept chicken from other sources, she still hopes for the ban to end soon.

Malaysia imposed a ban on chicken exports from June 1 due to a shortage in the country. Exports were halted so that prices and supplies there could stabilise.

According to the Singapore Food Agency, 34 per cent of Singapore's chicken supply comes from Malaysia, with most chickens imported live and slaughtered here.