Chicken rice stalls have a hard time coping with short supply, price hike

Chicken rice stalls across Singapore have had to cope with lower supply and more expensive poultry in the past week since Malaysia's chicken export ban kicked in.

The Straits Times spoke to 20 chicken rice hawkers from coffee shops and markets in areas such as Tiong Bahru and Clementi, with most saying the future of their stalls is uncertain.

Though these hawkers are still in business, their supply of chilled chicken has dropped by 20 per cent to 50 per cent and some have had to raise prices by about 50 cents per plate.

Rather than freshly slaughtered chicken, hawkers are using chilled chicken. Before the ban started on June 1, chickens were imported live from Malaysia, processed in Singapore and chilled.

Chilled chicken can be kept for about two weeks.

Seven of the stallholders said that should the ban continue into next month, they will likely close their stalls temporarily to wait it out. These hawkers usually rely on fresh or chilled chicken, as the texture of frozen chicken is not preferred.

Ms Chen Shuang Xian, 72, the owner of Rong Hua Yuan Hainanese Chicken Rice at Bedok South Market and Food Centre, said: "My supplier stockpiled chilled chicken and I'm still getting chicken from them. But I think it will run out by next week as chilled chicken can last for only two weeks."

She said that as prices of chicken have risen by $1 per kg, she has increased her prices. A plate of chicken rice from her stall now costs $3.50, up from $3.

She said that when chilled chicken is no longer available, she will either close the stall temporarily or switch to selling non-chicken dishes.

Mr Cheong Weng Wah, 54, the owner of Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, said the chicken he buys for his stall now costs $5.50 per kg, up from $4.

He said that even though his profits have taken a hit, he has not raised prices because he does not want his customers to pay more.

Mr Tan Soon Loie, 60, who runs Aljunied (Soon Kee) Roasted Meat Chicken Rice at 58 New Upper Changi Road, said that when the supply of chilled chicken stops, "I'll probably take a short break. I will not use frozen chicken".

Last Saturday, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said Singapore can expect more supplies of chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand and frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and the United States in the coming weeks.

Mr Tan added that the country's chicken supply remains stable despite Malaysia's export ban.

Some chicken rice hawkers said they plan to sell different dishes or use frozen chicken to continue making a living.

Mr Wang Tianxin, who is in his 50s and runs Shun Feng Chicken Rice and Noodles at 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market, said he will sell chicken chop instead.

He said: "In this way. I can use frozen chicken. I have no choice, I have to survive."

He currently receives 20 per cent less chicken than usual due to a lack of stock and said business has also dropped by the same amount.

Mr Yeoh Choon Meng, 55, who owns Leng Heng Chicken Rice at East Coast Lagoon Food Village, said he will consider switching to frozen chicken.

"I think customers will be okay with me using frozen chicken. With frozen chicken, I can still make roast chicken. So maybe I will switch to just selling that rather than poached chicken."