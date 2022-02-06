Air cargo delays to be cleared by Tuesday

The cargo bottleneck at Changi Airport terminals will be cleared by Tuesday, said Sats.

A Sats spokesman said this after The Sunday Times asked about delays in the processing of cargo.

Sats is Changi Airport's chief ground handler for air freight, and is one of two companies with cargo terminals here.

Last night, a Sats spokesman said the build-up of cargo was due to several factors.

They included the surge in cargo shipments pre-Chinese New Year, lower volume of cargo picked up by agents due to the holiday, and disruption to normal deployment levels caused by Covid-19 infections.

The spokesman added that cargo imports were the only operation affected by the delay while all other ground handling operations, including passenger services and aircraft handling, were operating normally.

Sats said it has deployed additional manpower to alleviate the situation and 70 per cent of the backlog has already been cleared.