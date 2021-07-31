Case issues alert against contractor 99 Reno

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has issued a company alert against 99 Reno, a renovation contractor based in French Road in Lavender.

Case said it received 30 consumer complaints against the contractor from July last year to the end of last month. Most complaints were from consumers who made advance and instalment payments but experienced repeated delays in renovation works, Case said yesterday.

Case had tried to resolve the issues with 99 Reno but was unsuccessful. The company, which has an office registered at Kitchener Complex, also did not respond to a warning letter issued by Case.

When The Straits Times visited the registered address of 99 Reno yesterday, the company there was found to be Panaoffice Business Centre. An employee at the office told ST 99 Reno uses the place as its registered address but only for its mail to go there.

Case said: "In many cases, renovation work such as installation of kitchen cabinets, carpentry work and electrical works were left incomplete. Some consumers reported that 99 Reno had collected prepayments for their projects, but did not start work."

Consumers had also reported that the company cited the pandemic, manpower shortage and cash flow issues as reasons for the delay in renovation works. The company was also allegedly unable to provide a firm date for completing the works.

Yet, 99 Reno continued to take on new projects and collect deposits from consumers, said Case. The company is also said to have asked existing customers to pay the full contract sum to restart uncompleted renovation work. "According to consumers, the cost of the renovation projects ranged from $6,000 to $54,000," said Case.

It will monitor 99 Reno closely, and said it would not hesitate to take the necessary action provided for under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act, including referring the matter to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

Case advised consumers to insist on a written contract and patronise CaseTrust-accredited contractors, among other precautions, when engaging home renovation contractors. Consumers with unresolved disputes can approach Case for assistance by calling its hotline 6100-0315, or going to its website.