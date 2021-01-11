Capturing special moments at Universal Studios

Teacher Alvin Yap, 35, takes GoPro videos of his family when they go on outings.

So he made sure to document his three-year-old son Alphus' first visit to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) on Dec 21.

His wife Paige Chia, a 35-year-old bank executive, had used her $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers to buy two adult tickets and one child ticket for their seven-year-old daughter Ashley, topping up the remainder in cash.

Children under four years old, like Alphus, can enter USS free.

On the day of the outing, there was a drizzle and, as a result, some of the rides had to be closed temporarily for safety reasons.

In fact, it had been a wet, windy week, and the night before their Sentosa adventure, the children had prayed that it would not rain, said Mr Yap.

The family queued in the rain for more than 40 minutes so Alphus could take his first roller-coaster ride on Puss In Boots' Giant Journey.

"He was very excited and even though a large part of the crowd left (because of the rain), we decided to stay put," said Mr Yap.

A special moment he documented on video was his children's meeting with the Minions.

Both of them are fans of the Despicable Me movie franchise, which features the Minions characters.

Said Mr Yap: "The Minions came out in Christmas costumes and they really brought up our spirits."

For him, capturing all that on video was worthwhile as the family can relive the precious memories.

"My daughter is seven now, but she can still see what happened when she was three or four," he said.

Jessie Lim