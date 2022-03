Bread prices here in supermarkets and some bakeries have been driven up since the start of the year by the rising costs of raw materials and overheads.

A check by The Straits Times yesterday on Price Kaki, a mobile app by the Consumers Association of Singapore to compare grocery prices, among other things, found that a 600g loaf of Gardenia Enriched White Bread now costs $2.60, up from $2.40 previously.