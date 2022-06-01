Bloomberg New Economy Forum to be held in Singapore for 3rd time in November

SINGAPORE - The Bloomberg New Economy Forum will be held in Singapore from Nov 14 to 17, said organiser Bloomberg on Wednesday (June 1).

It will be the third time the Republic hosts the forum.

Now in its fifth year, the annual event sees top businessmen and government leaders gather to discuss solutions to global challenges.

It is one of the most-watched global events and this year, it is scheduled to take place close to the 2022 G20 that will be held in Bali and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok, given the shared interests and high-level commitments of its global delegation.

The conference went virtual in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, it was held at Sentosa's Capella hotel, with strict Covid-19 testing and safety measures implemented for about 300 international business and government leaders present.

Current and former heads of state, global chief executives and public sector leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, billionaire Bill Gates and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, attended last year.

The forum was launched by US media mogul Michael Bloomberg in 2018.

Last year, discussions covered five key pillars: climate, cities, finance, trade and public health.

Another goal of last year's event was to expand the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which was formed in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board.

Spearheaded by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney and chaired by Mr Bloomberg, the task force issues recommendations to help companies disclose the potential financial impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on their businesses.

On May 18 and 19, the inaugural Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America event took place in Panama. The 2022 class of Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts will be announced later this year.

Founded last year, Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts is a global community of public and private sector innovators, scientists, policymakers and entrepreneurs working together to transform businesses and governments.