Birthday staycations to spend time with family

Ms Nurul Atirah Mahmuddin celebrated her 34th birthday with two staycations - one at SO Sofitel Singapore and another at Conrad Centennial Singapore.

The first staycation from Dec 21 to Dec 22 was a surprise from her husband who paid the full price.

Ms Atirah then decided to treat herself and her loved ones to the Family Escape package she found on booking platform Klook. She paid $320 for a two-day, one-night stay on Dec 22 and 23, after using her $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers to offset the cost.

The mother of four extended her birthday vacation as she wanted a longer break to spend with her family. "When I'm working from home, I sometimes have to put my kids' needs on hold. It has been crazy, juggling work and taking care of my 16-month-old daughter," said the civil servant, who has two other daughters - Munize and Mishel, aged six and nine, and a four-year-old son, Maqil.

The family spent a relaxing day in the hotel playing snakes and ladders and ended the evening with the Disney film Maleficient.

"The kids packed their toys and we bought our own bath bomb from Lush. The hotel even provided a rubber duck for the bath. My kids loved it," she said.

Although they spent only one night in the hotel, Ms Atirah was able to squeeze in some time for self care since the hotel is conveniently located in Marina Bay.

"I had a massage at Suntec City and my son managed to get a haircut too," she said.

Jessie Lim