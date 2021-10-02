Bakery told to stop sale of mooncakes, recall those sold

Twenty-three people experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming Mao Shan Wang durian snowskin mooncakes from Mdm Ling Bakery, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday.

SFA has directed the bakery to stop selling the mooncakes and recall those that have been distributed or sold. The recall is ongoing.

One person was hospitalised and has been discharged. The others either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment, SFA said.

Consumers who bought the mooncakes are advised not to eat them.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," SFA added.

MOH and SFA are investigating five separate gastroenteritis incidents that involved the 23 victims.

The mooncakes were imported by Mdm Ling Bakery from Malaysia, and sold at various retail points. The Mid-Autumn Festival was celebrated on Sept 21.

The Straits Times found that the mooncakes were sold for $92 for a box of eight online. A check at 11.30am yesterday revealed that the listing for the Mao Shan Wang durian snowskin mooncakes on the online stores of Takashimaya and Capitol Singapore had been taken down.

The mooncakes are supposed to be stored at a temperature of minus 18 deg C.

Mdm Ling Bakery apologised to its customers in a Facebook post yesterday. "We take responsibility for the food items that we import, and have been in close liaison with our production partner on this matter," the bakery said.

It added that it treats "matters relating to food safety standards very seriously", and is cooperating with MOH's and SFA's investigations.

"Our management team has since reached out to customers who need our assistance and will continue to do so to make sure that all is well."

Consumers may contact the importer at support@mdmlingbakery.com or call 8468-0201 for inquiries.