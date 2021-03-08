Attractive tech deals and product launches at IT Show 2021 shopping festival

SINGAPORE - A new Asus laptop and Philips smart television are among the products shoppers can anticipate when the IT Show Festival 2021 opens on Thursday (March 11).

Shoppers can get their hands on the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 laptop and the Philips 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV as well as the LionsForge CraftLaser portable laser cutter at the festival which will run until March 21.

The IT Show was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, and the IT Show Festival 2021 was created with tech and gadget deals online and offline for shoppers during the March school holidays.

The 11-day shopping festival will be held at its participating exhibitors' websites and selected physical retail outlets islandwide.

Exhibitors include Harvey Norman, Challenger, Huawei and Asus.

Special deals with heavy discounts curated by the exhibitors will be featured during the festival.

For instance, you can buy a Secretlab OMEGA Stealth chair for$469 instead of $499, while a set of Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds will go for $59 instead of $195.

Shoppers also stand a chance to win more than $15,000 worth of tech prizes such as the Secretlab OMEGA Stealth chair and Philips 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV in a lucky draw with no minimum purchase.

Lucky draw chances will be doubled if shoppers pay with American Express credit cards, sign up for a new StarHub service or recontract their current services.

They can also receive an instant quote if they wish to trade in or repair their old devices at the festival.

Shoppers can indicate their interest in the festival here today. Admission is free.