Another step forward for Mice industry with latest large-scale event

Singapore's economic reopening took another big step forward with the start of Restaurant Asia 2021 yesterday, which is expected to be the largest meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) event held here to date since Covid-19 curbs were eased.

The three-day food and beverage (F&B) symposium and trade show is slated to draw 1,000 people a day.

It joins two other events this week - the Milken Institute Asia Summit and Bloomberg New Economy Forum - where large business gatherings are allowed with fully vaccinated attendees who have been tested for Covid-19.

Around 300 international business and government leaders attended the ongoing Bloomberg forum on Wednesday, while the Milken summit, which ended on Tuesday, saw networking zones of up to 200 people.

Unlike the other two events, however, no pre-event testing is required for Restaurant Asia 2021. The Straits Times understands that all participants are locally based, including non-Singaporeans, and are fully vaccinated.

The F&B event, which returns after an almost two-year hiatus, will run until tomorrow.

Enhanced safety measures include pre-registration of all participants, and limits on the time they can spend in one of five zones.

Around 500 participants are allowed at each of the morning and afternoon sessions, and the event space is disinfected between sessions.

At the opening ceremony, Mr Andrew Kwan, president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS), called for an increase in dining capacity to eight people to help the battered F&B industry get back on its feet.

"I must make this one respectful request - that it is perhaps timely to tap not on the brakes, but the accelerator, to increase the momentum of recovery, with eight people dining (out) for all who are vaccinated and who are medically excused," he said.

"RAS and our members will pledge, as an industry, to do our part to screen and to serve our patrons safely and responsibly."

Currently, the group size limit for dining at F&B outlets is two fully vaccinated individuals, or five fully inoculated people from the same household.

With the F&B sector in reco-very mode, the event's guest of honour, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, announced the launch of a guidebook for entrepreneurs.

"Each year, we see one in five F&B outlets being replaced, and one in two F&B businesses does not make it past the four-year mark, even as more entrants enter the sector," he said, noting that the F&B sector is a challenging one.

"It is thus imperative for new entrepreneurs to plan carefully before starting on their F&B journey," he added.

Called Turning Passion Into Profits, the book by RAS and Enterprise Singapore contains key elements for long-term success, tips on menu engineering and financial management, and advice from seasoned operators.

A copy can be downloaded from the RAS and Enterprise Singapore websites.

Restaurant Asia, which is co-organised with the International Coffee & Tea Asia symposium, will see 113 exhibitors and brands from 12 countries showcasing machinery, equipment and ingredients.

The event's organiser, Conference & Exhibition Management Services (Cems), is expecting to host around 3,000 to 5,000 exhibitors, buyers and visitors digitally over the course of the event.

Over the coming weeks, Cems will host other large-scale Mice events, namely Architecture & Building Services 2021 and Singapore International Jewellery Expo 2021.

Mr Edward Liu, managing director of Cems, told The Straits Times that it is expecting similar, if not higher, numbers for the upcoming events.

"In normal years, our shows would have been four to five times bigger and we would have had over 200 exhibitors, and we could even reach 5,000 to 10,000 trade visitors," he said.

"With Restaurant Asia 2021, we are testing the limits of how we can manage this with the safe management protocols in place... Singapore has always been the hub for the Mice industry in this part of the world, so any baby steps towards the total revival would be good for the Singapore economy," he added.

F&B players The Straits Times spoke to welcomed the arrival of large-scale Mice events such as Restaurant Asia and the Bloomberg forum.

Mr Loh Lik Peng, chief executive of hospitality group Unlisted Collection, said: "All these things are a signal that things can normalise, and it is a sign that more things should be allowed to open up."

However, a lot more needs to be done before the F&B scene can confidently say it is on the path to recovery, he said.

"As F&B operators, we are still under a lot of pressure, with factors like inflation, as well as food and labour costs," added Mr Loh, whose company runs brands such as contemporary Chinese restaurant Majestic in the central business district and barbecue restaurant Meatsmith, which has outlets in Telok Ayer and Little India.

"We don't mind continuing things like vaccination checks as more of the population gets vaccinated and people have started to get booster shots... but major milestones we are looking forward to are things like the (current 10.30pm) limit on alcohol sales and consumption being lifted as well as the limits on the number of diners allowed to dine in," said Mr Loh.

Like him, other F&B operators, are also hoping that restrictions on dining-in capacities will be eased ahead of the lucrative festive period.

Ms Joy Chen, business partner of seafood restaurant HolyCrab, said: "It will be good to know soon if eateries can allow five or eight people to dine in because we need to start planning for Christmas and New Year.

"The festive season is the time when restaurants can make money."

Ms Chen suggested that F&B groups should be consulted before every round of new measures is rolled out by the authorities.

"There are a lot of mixed signals each time, and all the confusion can be worked out if we are consulted first," she said.

Mr Keith Chua, executive chairman of ABR Holdings, which runs restaurant chains such as Swensen's, also asked that consumers be understanding.

"There will be changes in regulations as we open up, so we seek their understanding as new guidelines come out each time," he said.

As operators look to bounce back, they will also need the cooperation of "landlords as partners in recovery".

"The area of food delivery will also be quite a key part of the revenue structure for restaurants, but delivery platform costs remain high... so we need to work with them to find win-win solutions," Mr Chua added.

Singapore has been increasing capacity limits for mass events.

Last month, 1,000 spectators attended a Singapore Premier League match, where Lion City Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa to win the championship.

Spectators had to produce a negative Covid-19 antigen rapid test result or be fully vaccinated to gain entry into the venue.