A year after award, hawker's ramen stall remains a big draw

A year after he was named a promising new hawker, Mr Carmal Ahmad is still getting new customers at his halal ramen stall in Tanjong Pagar, all eager for a taste after reading about his award.

He said the accolade at the first Singapore Hawkers Awards last year boosted business by 30 per cent at his stall, Mad Bros SG, at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Food Centre, which he opened in 2019.

Mr Carmal, 35, a finance graduate, told The Straits Times yesterday: "People are still walking in and saying they read an article on us a while back, but haven't been in the area because of Covid-19. The pandemic put a lot of limitations on footfall, but the award helped."

His success could inspire other hawkers to sign up for the second instalment of the annual awards organised by the Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore (FMAS). Nominations are open until Feb 27 and the winners will be named on April 11.

FMAS called on the public to tell their favourite hawkers about the awards and help them fill in the nomination form, if necessary. The form can be found at https:// singaporehawkers.com.sg/ singapore-hawkers-awards/

The awards recognise new entrants, innovators and family members who have taken over the business with three categories - the Promising New Hawker Award, the Hawker Heritage Award, and the Enterprising Hawker Award.

The awards are supported by the National Environment Agency. Winners each get $500 in cash.

The 15 hawkers who won awards last year were chosen from more than 110 applications by a panel of seven judges, who included celebrity chefs Eric Teo and Mel Dean. Mr Dean will be among the judges again this year.

The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu are media partners for the awards.

Mr Carmal said the award came as a surprise. "I didn't know about the award till I was nominated. I was jittery during the interviews with celebrity chefs, as I'm not trained in the culinary arts."

He said he saw a 40 per cent rise in online engagement after he won the award and was featured in ST and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao. "The increase in traffic on our Instagram and Facebook pages translated into an increase of around 30 per cent in walk-ins," he said.

He added that while his offerings appeal mostly to younger people, being featured in the newspapers has drawn older people to his stall.

Ms Faye Sai, 35, another winner last year, runs her family business, Coffee Break, at Amoy Street and Hong Lim food centres with two siblings. The marketing graduate said that in the trade, there is a perception that young hawkers cannot make it. Winning the Hawker Heritage Award has been a confidence booster. she said. "The award shows people we've been here for three generations."