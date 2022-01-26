88% drop in visitor arrivals last year

Singapore drew only about 330,000 international visitors last year, in a historic low for the country and a drop of about 88 per cent from 2020.

Visitor spending tumbled by more than half to an estimated $1.9 billion, preliminary data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) showed yesterday.

In 2020, visitor arrivals to Singapore stood at 2.7 million, and tourism receipts came in at $4.8 billion.

STB said that while these numbers represent only a fraction of Singapore's tourism performance prior to the pandemic, there have been encouraging signs of recovery, with year-on-year growth in the last three quarters of 2021.

The introduction of various arrangements, such as vaccinated travel lanes, has encouraged the gradual return of global visitors.

STB said the year-on-year decline in visitor arrivals and spending was largely due to the strong performance in the first two months of 2020. Nearly all of 2020's arrivals took place during that period.

Visitor arrivals increased by 221 per cent in the last three quarters of last year, compared with the same period in 2020.

Visitor spending, or tourism receipts, for the second and third quarters of last year was 92 per cent higher than in the same period in 2020.

China, India, and Indonesia were the top three visitor source markets last year. Singapore saw 88,000 visitors from China, 54,000 from India and 33,000 from Indonesia.

Between January and September last year, tourism receipts hit $1.2 billion. Visitors from China contributed $432 million, those from Indonesia accounted for $127 million and those from India contributed $58 million.

This excludes spending on sightseeing, entertainment and gaming.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said: "While it will take time for tourism numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels, we are encouraged by the resilience of our tourism businesses, and their commitment to preserve good jobs, transform their businesses and invest in new products and experiences."

Speaking at a media conference yesterday, Mr Tan said it would be difficult to make projections for tourism performance this year. "We will not make any projections because we don't have confidence in the ability to predict. The situation is still very uncertain," he said.

Singapore's hotel industry registered an average occupancy rate of 56.2 per cent last year.

This is a slight decrease of 1.1 percentage points from the previous year, when the rate was reinforced by strong tourism performance in the first two months of 2020.

Average room rate increased slightly by 2.7 per cent to $158, while revenue per available room held steady at $89.

Despite the dip in tourism numbers, STB said it has not seen a major uptick in businesses shuttering.

It saw about 168 travel agents ceasing their licences over the last year or so.

Ms Jeannie Lim, assistant chief executive of the STB's policy and planning group, said: "This is just slightly above the normal that we would see, where it is between 120 and 150 travel agents that usually cease their licences annually."

About 13 hotels and hostels shut last year, with some in the economy and budget tiers.

But new hotels, such as Oasia Resort Sentosa, have come on board.

Singapore's meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry picked up pace last year. Over 200 events were hosted last year, with almost 50,000 local and international attendees.

Singapore has a strong pipeline of Mice events from this year onwards, such as the Singapore Airshow next month.

Mr Tan cited how several countries have announced the removal of quarantine and a relaxation in testing measures. The BBC reported yesterday that people arriving in England and Scotland from abroad will no longer have to be tested for Covid-19 if they are fully vaccinated.

He said: "Singapore can't be too far behind as well. While we observe the pace of the pandemic here in Singapore, I think it is important for us to start pivoting back towards being welcoming of international travellers and opening up our borders even more. That must be our priority this year."