469 lost $8.5m to phishing scams involving OCBC Bank this month

Since the start of this month, at least 469 people have fallen prey to phishing scams involving OCBC Bank, with reported losses totalling at least $8.5 million.

Most of it was lost over the past two weeks, said the police in a media release yesterday evening.

OCBC said that over the Christmas weekend alone, 186 customers lost about $2.7 million.

Victims received unsolicited SMSes purporting to be from the bank, claiming there were issues with their banking accounts and advising them to click on a link given in the message to resolve the issue. The link led to fake bank websites, and victims were asked to key in their Internet banking account log-in details.

They discovered they had been scammed when they received notifications of unauthorised transactions in their accounts.

"Once the funds have been fraudulently transferred out of the victim's bank account, it would be challenging and difficult to recover the stolen monies," said the police.

They added that OCBC Bank has warned its customers about the phishing SMSes via several channels, including its online banking platforms, social media page and media advisories.

Amid the rise in such phishing scams, the police urge the public to follow crime prevention measures.

First, do not click on dubious links provided in unsolicited text messages. OCBC will not send SMSes containing bit.ly links.

Second, always verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or sources.

Third, never disclose personal or Internet banking details and one-time passwords to anyone.

Lastly, fraudulent transactions should be reported to the bank immediately.

The police urge anyone with information on such crimes to call their hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online. Those who need urgent police assistance should dial 999.

According to figures released by the police in end-August, scam victims lost $168 million to conmen in the top 10 scam categories in the first six months of this year alone.

This was over 21/2 times the amount lost to scammers in the same period last year.

Loan scams had the highest number of reported cases among scam types, with victims cheated of $10.6 million. This was followed by e-commerce scams, which saw victims lose $2.4 million.

Job and investment scams also surged significantly, with victims having lost $6.5 million, compared with last year's $60,000 figure.

Investment scam victims, on the other hand, lost $66.2 million, which was more than triple the $21.6 million in the same period last year.