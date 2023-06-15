4 primary schoolchildren boost sales of European ice cream brand with their cool rebranding campaign

SINGAPORE - A group of primary schoolchildren worked on a makeover campaign for a European ice cream brand that led to sales tripling in the first month after a relaunch.

The children, aged between nine and 12, formed a board of directors to steer the campaign, and each of them took on a specific role – from mapping out a business strategy to redesigning the packaging for the cheese curd bars to make it more appealing to children.

The dessert, which was already sold here under the Lakto brand, was relaunched on shelves on April 20 as Yummy United Cheese Curd.

Nine-year-old Ashley Shannon McGovern from Farrer Park Primary School was the public relations director, while Lucas Lim, 10, from Holy Innocents’ Primary School was the creative director. Eliana Yazdi, 11, from United World College of South East Asia, was the marketing director, and Chloe Oh, 12, from Raffles Girls’ Primary School, was the finance director.

The four were chosen out of a group of 40 candidates after a rigorous selection process that involved numerous rounds, as well as attending workshops.

They then spent almost nine months working on the campaign to rebrand the cheese curd bars.

The desserts are made by Latvian conglomerate Food Union, one of the biggest dairy companies in the European country and a leading ice cream producer in the Baltic countries and Denmark.

Eliana, who created content for Yummy United’s official social media pages, said: “One of the major redesigns involved putting health information on the side of the boxes, specifically for the parents, while the front of the box was for the cute characters we created – a turtle, penguin and cow – to draw kids in.”.

Lucas, who handled designing the product packaging, also designed accompanying animated stickers for WhatsApp and Telegram. Ashley was in charge of writing up the press release that went out to the media, while Chloe managed the budget for the company, deciding on promotions and when they would be held.

When asked what it was like to see the completed product for the first time after almost nine months of development, Lucas said: “I felt a big sense of accomplishment because I never imagined that something in our heads would be sold in supermarkets…

“We were told this would happen from the start, but seeing it in real life was a very exciting experience.”

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ashley said: “My face hurt from smiling so much.”

The rebranded ice cream has exceeded expectations for Food Union’s Asian outpost.