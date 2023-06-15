4 primary schoolchildren boost sales of European ice cream brand with their cool rebranding campaign

SINGAPORE - A group of primary schoolchildren worked on a makeover campaign for a European ice cream brand that led to sales tripling in the first month after a relaunch.
The children, aged between nine and 12, formed a board of directors to steer the campaign, and each of them took on a specific role – from mapping out a business strategy to redesigning the packaging for the cheese curd bars to make it more appealing to children.
The dessert, which was already sold here under the Lakto brand, was relaunched on shelves on April 20 as Yummy United Cheese Curd.
Nine-year-old Ashley Shannon McGovern from Farrer Park Primary School was the public relations director, while Lucas Lim, 10, from Holy Innocents’ Primary School was the creative director. Eliana Yazdi, 11, from United World College of South East Asia, was the marketing director, and Chloe Oh, 12, from Raffles Girls’ Primary School, was the finance director.
The four were chosen out of a group of 40 candidates after a rigorous selection process that involved numerous rounds, as well as attending workshops.
They then spent almost nine months working on the campaign to rebrand the cheese curd bars.
The desserts are made by Latvian conglomerate Food Union, one of the biggest dairy companies in the European country and a leading ice cream producer in the Baltic countries and Denmark.
Eliana, who created content for Yummy United’s official social media pages, said: “One of the major redesigns involved putting health information on the side of the boxes, specifically for the parents, while the front of the box was for the cute characters we created – a turtle, penguin and cow – to draw kids in.”.
Lucas, who handled designing the product packaging, also designed accompanying animated stickers for WhatsApp and Telegram. Ashley was in charge of writing up the press release that went out to the media, while Chloe managed the budget for the company, deciding on promotions and when they would be held.
When asked what it was like to see the completed product for the first time after almost nine months of development, Lucas said: “I felt a big sense of accomplishment because I never imagined that something in our heads would be sold in supermarkets…
“We were told this would happen from the start, but seeing it in real life was a very exciting experience.”
Speaking to The Straits Times, Ashley said: “My face hurt from smiling so much.”
The rebranded ice cream has exceeded expectations for Food Union’s Asian outpost.
Ms Serene Lu, Food Union’s managing director for the Asia-Pacific, said:“Yummy United has confirmed its listings of more than 100 points of sale, and this number is expected to grow in the coming months.”
She said that before the rebranding exercise, the ice cream was sold at about 30 locations.
The protein-rich, chocolate-coated cheese curd bars are marketed as a snack for kids and come in three variations: Belgian chocolate coating, belgian chocolate coating with chocolate pieces and Belgian white chocolate coating with a raspberry-pomegranate filling.
They are sold individually, as well as in a multi-pack, at outlets like Fairprice, Cold Storage and Cheers.
Food Union declined to give details of sales figures but said that compared with Lakto, Yummy United “has garnered sales growth of more than three times in its first month”.
It is also gearing up to enter the Malaysian market in the coming months.
First time in Asia
The Kids Board of Directors programme, which originated in Italy in 2019, allows children to participate in the company and influence the creation and promotion of children’s food products.
The young directors propose ideas for products, designs and communications and have discussions with adult experts before the solutions are introduced into production.
This was the first time the programme was introduced in Asia, and was launched here by Food Union and Yummy United.
A call was sent out in July 2022 to recruit children aged eight to 12 years old for an opportunity to be mentored on finance, marketing, public relations and creative direction via a recruitment campaign last July.
Around 40 children answered the call, following which there were three rounds of selection processes. There were training programmes to help candidates understand what their roles involved, after which there was a final cut to whittle the group down to four.
The project was also tailored to the Singapore market, involving local professionals to mentor and guide the kids.
The children received training from various agencies, namely those specialising in social media, business management, as well as a public relations agency.
The group met once or twice a month after school, to make decisions on design, packaging, social media strategy and what promotions they wanted to relaunch the product with.
Just like adult business directors, they also had to make a product presentation at April’s launch event.
Career aspirations
“I felt very nervous at first, running through the presentation with my parents. But each time I spoke, I gained more confidence and felt more assured,” said Lucas, who hopes to grow up to be an artist, architect or video creator, as he enjoys designing.
Others like Eliana and Ashley are keeping their options more open-ended.
“When I was younger, I was really interested in business and the idea of doing something that was worth someone’s money and time,” said Eliana, who added that the experience on the kids board of directors was fun, but “it’s not our destiny for the future”.
Ashley, whose mother had signed her up for the programme after she came across an advertisement on Facebook, said: “We thought it’d be this cool, educational, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
“I also have experience acting in commercials and TV shows, and thought this was something I could add to my resume,” she added.
There are also plans to have another round of the programme later this year that reaches out to a whole new batch of children, according to Food Union Singapore’s regional marketing manager, Ms Shawn Yeung.
“Some of the kids were a bit shy when they started, but they’ve really gained a lot of confidence... we are very proud to see how they have grown,” said Ms Yeung.