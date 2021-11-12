35m-high panoramic ride to open on Sentosa on Dec 15, ahead of schedule

SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride, will open on Dec 15 - a few months ahead of schedule, and in time for the school holidays and year-end festivities, said operator Mount Faber Leisure Group yesterday.

Tickets for the ride are on sale on Mount Faber Leisure Group's website. They are priced at $18 for adults and $15 for children aged between four and 12.

The attraction was originally slated to open in the first quarter of next year.

Its opening comes amid Singapore's resumption of international travel. The Republic has ongoing vaccinated travel lanes with at least 12 nations, including Britain, the United States and Australia.

Such new attractions will enhance the Republic's attractiveness and signal that the country is ready to welcome travellers, said Ms Jean Ng, executive director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development at the Singapore Tourism Board.

She added: "At the same time, it adds to the wide variety of family-friendly offerings that locals can enjoy."

The 12-minute ride will see guests seated in an open-air gondola, which will ascend to a height of 35m and spend 10 minutes at the top.

The rotating gondola will offer views of Sentosa and the developing Greater Southern Waterfront.

The ride's peak is 79m above sea level, making it one of the highest vantage points on Sentosa, said Mount Faber Leisure Group.

The ride is open to only vaccinated guests and children under 12.

Guests must also meet a minimum height of 1.05m.

The ride can carry up to 16 people each time, but this has been cut to eight for safe distancing.

It will operate from 10am to 9.30pm daily, with the last boarding at 9pm.

Located at Imbiah Lookout and a short walk from the cable car station, SkyHelix Sentosa - which will be the first carbon-neutral attraction in Sentosa - is powered by three electrical winches.

Its energy-efficient features mean that the 40m structure utilises minimal electricity.

Environmentally friendly packaging will be used for food and beverages.

The carbon footprint generated by SkyHelix Sentosa in one year of operations, which will serve about 100,000 guests, is equivalent to a flight from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, said Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Apart from SkyHelix Sentosa, the island will also get a lift from new and upcoming attractions, such as lifestyle destination Southside.