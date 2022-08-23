23 Chang Cheng coffee shops, foodcourts included in Price Kaki app

Consumers can look up the prices of food and drinks at 23 coffee shops and foodcourts run by Chang Cheng Mee Wah on the Price Kaki mobile app from today.

While there are currently 28,000 food and beverage items from 114 hawker centres listed on the price comparison app by the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), this is the first time a coffee shop and foodcourt operator has added its offerings.

More than 900 items sold in 23 of Chang Cheng's coffee shops and foodcourts will be added to the listings.

Prices vary across the Chang Cheng outlets, which are typically located in heartland areas such as Toa Payoh, Tampines and Yishun.

As many Singaporeans patronise coffee shops and foodcourts daily, the expansion of the listings will help consumers make more informed choices about the food they eat or take away, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

It will also enable them to better manage their everyday expenses, she added.

She was present at the signing of a memorandum of understanding yesterday by Case executive director Lee Siow Hwee and Chang Cheng chief executive Erik Wang at the company's headquarters in Woodlands.

Case president Melvin Yong, who was also present at the signing, noted that the prices of cooked food have risen significantly over the past year.

He said: "During my visits to hawker centres and coffee shops, I observed that some stallholders have tried their best to maintain the prices of their cooked food and drinks, while others tried to minimise price increases to remain competitive, especially those located in the residential estates."

Previously, Price Kaki - which has had more than 113,000 downloads since it was launched in 2019 - listed cooked food and beverages sold only in hawker centres.

"This collaboration with Chang Cheng kick-starts our drive to expand Price Kaki's coverage of cooked food items beyond the hawker centres, and help consumers make better informed purchasing decisions," he said.