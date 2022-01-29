2 guides to help tourism sector meet travellers' demands

Tourism operators can partner healthcare providers to offer a safer travel experience, or plan off-peak visits to attractions as part of exclusive itineraries for visitors.

These are among the strategies highlighted in one of two new guides launched yesterday to help the tourism sector navigate new norms brought about by Covid-19, as Singapore prepares to welcome more international travellers.

One guide contains information about tourism and lifestyle offerings, while the other suggests strategies to better understand consumers.

"These two resources aim to help the industry design and deliver innovative experiences that are in line with new traveller demands," said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), adding that the guides were the result of partnerships between the STB and five industry bodies - the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore, the Association of Singapore Attractions, the Singapore Association of Conventions and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers, the Singapore Hotel Association and the Society of Tourist Guides Singapore.

These partnerships arose from the Emerging Stronger Taskforce's Tourism Alliance for Action, which was started in June 2020 to deepen cross-sector collaboration in tourism.

The Safe Itinerary Guide outlines various strategies businesses can adopt to improve visitor experience. For example, businesses can explore cross-sector partnerships with healthcare providers to offer travellers round-the-clock medical assistance.

The guide also says businesses should group customers into specific segments by predicting their behaviour, for instance, and according to their needs. In this way, they can design a more personalised and authentic itinerary, instead of basing it on demographics or the purpose of the visit.

The other guide, called the Experience Singapore! Compendium, consists of tourism and lifestyle offerings for leisure and business travellers across various price points and interests.

STB director of travel agents and tourist guides Kenneth Lim said: "As international tourism gradually resumes, consumers will have to navigate various health and safety requirements when planning their travels... We hope that these resources will be useful as Singapore progressively reopens our borders."