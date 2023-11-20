Consumer watchdog Case receives 39 reports of remittance funds to China frozen by authorities there

SINGAPORE - People sending money to China via remittance companies licensed here have complained that their funds have been frozen or confiscated by the authorities there.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it received 39 complaints between Jan 1 and Nov 14 2023, with 14 cases reported after Oct 18.

The consumer watchdog’s president Melvin Yong told The Straits Times that the affected individuals had their recipient bank accounts in China frozen by the authorities there. Some of the customers also had their remitted funds confiscated, he added.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao quoted customers who said that about 1,000 Chinese nationals are affected, with around RMB30 million (S$5.6 million) in funds involved.

The customers added that over 100 people visited the Police Cantonment Complex on Nov 19 to lodge reports.

Crowds have also gathered at the Chinese Embassy in Singapore and at remittance companies in Chinatown to seek assistance, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Gao Yajie, a 37-year old Chinese national, had reportedly sent the equivalent of $8,500 to China through the service provider Samlit Moneychanger in May.

He found that the sum was transferred via three unknown personal bank accounts that did not bear the company’s name.

The police in China informed him in September that his funds were frozen after two of the accounts were linked to an ongoing investigation into an online gambling case, he told Lianhe Zaobao.

Remittance service providers typically give customers a choice of how they want their funds transferred, companies in the industry told ST.

They can opt to transfer funds through banks or the Chinese payment services firm UnionPay. Alternatively, they can go through third-party payout agents, who perform the transfer using various personal or corporate bank accounts.

These agents usually offer a better exchange rate, but a higher risk of funds being frozen.

Customers are made aware of the risk in writing, and sign waivers exempting the remittance service providers from liabilities should the funds be frozen, said the companies.

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force and the Monetary Authority of Singapore confirmed in a joint statement that reports involving alleged breaches of agreements had been made against some remittance companies.

In consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police assessed that no criminal offence was disclosed in Singapore in these reports.