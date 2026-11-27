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Consumers Association of Singapore president Melvin Yong (third from right) speaking at a press conference on Nov 27.

SINGAPORE – Consumers could have a mandated period to reconsider their expensive prepaid packages and cancel without penalty if recommendations by a panel are taken up by the Government.

The panel, which was tasked to review Singapore’s consumer protection regime, said consumers who may have come under undue sales pressure should have a window to reconsider after leaving the shop. It suggested rolling this out in high-risk sectors, naming the beauty and wellness sector as a priority.

Announcing its proposals on Nov 27, the panel also recommended more influencer advertisement transparency and stronger ticketing protection. It submitted its seven recommendations to the Government on the same day.

This is the first comprehensive review of Singapore’s consumer protection regime since the last major amendment to the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act in 2018, said the panel’s co-chair Melvin Yong, who is president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Should the recommendations be approved, more consumers could also take their disputes to court.

The panel suggested that the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) increase its standard limit for consumer claims to $30,000, up from $20,000 currently.

Should both parties involved in the case agree, this could be raised to $60,000, up from $30,000 now.

It also suggested that the categories of claims the tribunal can hear be reviewed and expanded to include other disputes, such as those involving car-sharing services and deposits under vehicle-rental contracts.

The legal framework should also be reviewed to protect consumers from standard contractual terms that may make it difficult to access courts, tribunals or some dispute-resolution processes, it said.

The panel, which was convened by the Government in March 2025, held more than a year of consultations with more than 8,000 consumers and about 250 business and industry representatives. It received feedback from 5,522 consumers, 26 business operators, 12 influencers, nine CASE mediators and four members of the Law Society of Singapore to form its report.

Among 1,014 survey respondents who had considered filing a claim with the Small Claims Tribunal but did not proceed, 42% of them said their claim exceeded the $30,000 limit. A further 29% said it was difficult getting the other party’s consent for claims, noted the panel.

At a press conference on Nov 27, Yong said the growth of e-commerce, new payment models and evolving business practices have transformed the way consumers shop and transact.

“While these developments have brought greater convenience and choice, they have also exposed consumers to new and increasingly complex risks,” he said.

“Consumer protection works best when harm is prevented in the first place, when consumers are empowered to make informed decisions and when effective avenues for redress are available if things go wrong.”

The panel, co-chaired by Yong and former judicial commissioner Foo Tuat Yien, also comprises academics, legal representatives and relevant industry leaders. It studied how consumer rights could be strengthened, including consumer recourse for defective goods and failure to deliver services.

The review focused on e-commerce, prepayment losses and pressure sales practices, entertainment ticketing and access to recourse.

The panel also called for voluntary training for influencers, agencies and brands and business owners to be more aware of when they should disclose sponsorships.

About 80% of online shoppers have seen influencers or celebrities promoting products ranging from fashion to tech, said the panel.

It recommended that the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore, which is a council under CASE to promote ethical advertising here, strengthen its monitoring of influencer advertising.

It also proposed that the Government and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore review the adequacy of the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act in addressing emerging unfair and deceptive digital practices.

This includes studying whether the commission should be empowered to issue directions and impose financial penalties, it said.

CaseTrust, the accreditation arm of CASE, should also recognise businesses that protect consumers beyond basic expectations, including through stronger prepayment safeguards and sector-specific measures, said the panel.

It added that CASE will review how to make accredited protections clearer to consumers.

The panel also put forward guardrails for the entertainment sector.

High-demand events should by default use tickets linked to verified accounts with two-factor authentication and dynamic QR entry codes which cannot be shared, it said.

Consumers should also prioritise official ticket resale sites, which should show the original and resale prices of tickets and transaction fees.

There were at least 722 concert-ticket scam cases from January to October 2025, with at least $615,000 lost.

In the span of just 10 days from June 1 to 10, at least $68,200 was lost to scams involving the sale of tickets for K-pop boy band BTS’ upcoming concert in December.

The recommendations also come amid a surge of reported consumer prepayment losses.

CASE said on Oct 5 that consumers reported total prepayment losses of $6.69 million from January to Sept 30. This is about 147% higher than the $2.71 million in prepayment losses reported in 2025.

Prepayment losses refer to cases in which consumers paid in advance for services that were never delivered.

Between Sept 10 and 30, CASE received 1,610 complaints involving about $3.82 million in prepayment losses following the closure of fitness businesses such as True Fitness, True Yoga and Yoga Inc.

Looking ahead, the panel said AI could be an emerging risk for consumers as businesses can use AI to tailor prices, recommendations, advertising and sales prompts to individual consumers, influencing their purchase decisions.