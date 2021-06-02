Construction sites start pilot of DIY Covid-19 test kits

To further reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission at worksites, the use of antigen rapid tests (ARTs) is being piloted at construction sites for workers who are not staying in dormitories.

These tests will be done by the workers, using do-it-yourself (DIY) test kits, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Monday.

Such tests are on top of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) rostered routine testing (RRT) that these workers continue to be required to undergo.

Currently, everyone working at construction sites, vaccinated or not, must be tested once every seven days or once every 14 days, depending on their risk level, which is determined by factors such as whether they are dorm residents.

Under the pilot, which started last Saturday, unvaccinated workers will take an ART once every three days if they are on a 14-day RRT schedule. Those on a seven-day RRT will take an ART once a week. Vaccinated workers will take an ART once every week or two weeks, depending on their risk level.

In a circular, the BCA said that each employer will appoint trained staff as supervisors to ensure proper infection prevention controls and correct use of the test kits.

Some worksites will also designate and train specific workers to administer the swabs for their colleagues, the BCA said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that DIY Covid-19 test kits will soon be available at pharmacies here.

PCR tests are the most accurate, but usually take a day or two to produce the results. The less accurate ART returns results in about 30 minutes and is used heavily for pre-event testing.

The pilot use of ARTs at worksites is being overseen by the BCA, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Manpower.

The BCA said it is currently engaging worksites on the pilot initiative and that more worksites will be progressively included as Singapore ramps up its supply of ARTs.

More details on the requirements and implementation of the tests will be provided when they are ready, including the necessary training and preparation required, the BCA said.

Mr Eddy Lau, executive director of the Specialists Trade Alliance of Singapore, which represents specialist contractors and suppliers in building and construction, said that contractors support the move to pilot ARTs in the sector as it will help to reduce the risk of the virus spreading at worksites and prevent a potential suspension of construction activity.

"If there is a further lockdown, the consequences will be unbearable," he said.

At the same time, he said, contractors are also worried about the expenses involved in conducting such tests regularly, as it is unclear if the Government will be supporting the costs of such DIY tests.

"Workers also need to be trained adequately to administer the test to minimise the risk of errors," said Mr Lau.