Construction of Changi Newater factory to start in 2024 after environmental impact study

SINGAPORE - Construction of an additional Newater factory at Changi’s used water reclamation plant will begin in 2024 following the completion of an environmental impact assessment. It had concluded that discharge from the new factory will not affect the marine environment.

This factory will join two existing ones at the Changi Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) and will cater to the growing demand for water, ensuring that Singapore’s water production is climate-resilient. It is expected to be completed in 2026.

Plans to build the factory were announced in 2020, but its construction could not be carried out until the environmental impact assessment of its development and operations was completed.

Singapore currently has five Newater factories – two in Changi, and one each in Bedok, Ulu Pandan and Kranji.

The new factory will replace the ageing 20-year-old one in Bedok, which national water agency PUB plans to decommission to free up space for other needs.

To produce Newater, treated used water is purified by reverse osmosis. Ultraviolet light is used to remove any remaining viruses or bacteria in the water.

The new Newater factory will receive treated used water from Changi WRP and produce up to 50 million gallons of Newater per day, said PUB. This is equivalent to what the two existing factories at Changi produce in a day, and is more than twice the capacity of the Bedok factory, which produces 18 million gallons of water per day.

Newater is mainly supplied to wafer fabrication plants, industrial estates and commercial buildings. By 2065, two-thirds of Singapore’s water demand is expected to come from non-domestic sectors.

The new factory will use more efficient treatment methods that will increase the recovery rate of Newater from the current 75 per cent to 90 per cent. This means that only 10 per cent of the water will be discarded.

The rejected water will be blended with that from the other two Newater factories and excess treated effluent from Changi WRP, before being discharged into the sea.

The additional discharge would have no impact on the marine environment or biodiversity, said the environmental impact assessment report commissioned by PUB.

However, the additional discharge will have a raised phosphate level, said the report, which was done by environmental consultant DHI.

This raised level is projected to be low, and will be quickly diluted and dispersed by the strong currents in the area where the discharge will be released, said PUB.

Increased phosphate and nitrogen levels in seawater could increase the risk of algae blooms, which can starve the seawater of oxygen, killing marine species like fish.