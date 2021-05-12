Covid-19

Construction firms get help

  • Published
    39 min ago

Construction firms struggling with the higher cost of foreign manpower amid a labour crunch can soon seek adjustments to contract sums, under changes to the law approved by Parliament yesterday.

