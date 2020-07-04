Constituency political broadcasts kick off

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - who took this safe-distance wefie with teammates Ms Nadia Samdin, Mr Darryl David, Mr Gan Thiam Poh and Ms Ng Ling Ling.PHOTO: ANG MO KIO GRC/FACEBOOK, NATHANIEL KOH/FACEBOOK
Muhammad Fadli Fawzi and Nathaniel Koh took a photo with a cleaner, pictured here with the party's symbol, a hammer.PHOTO: ANG MO KIO GRC/FACEBOOK, NATHANIEL KOH/FACEBOOK
The first constituency political broadcasts by candidates from Aljunied, Ang Mo Kio and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRCs as well as Bukit Batok and Bukit Panjang SMCs aired on Mediacorp's Channel 5 yesterday. The PAP's Ang Mo Kio GRC team led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - who took this safe-distance wefie with teammates Ms Nadia Samdin, Mr Darryl David, Mr Gan Thiam Poh and Ms Ng Ling Ling - recorded its 15-minute message on Thursday, while Workers' Party Marine Parade GRC candidates Muhammad Fadli Fawzi and Nathaniel Koh recorded theirs yesterday. The duo also took a photo with a cleaner, pictured here with the party's symbol, a hammer.

