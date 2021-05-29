Consider your child's interests when gearing up for PSLE, say experts

The new PSLE scoring system will be implemented this year.

With no change in the curriculum, assessment and standards of the exam, primary school pupils should continue to take reference from their performance in their mid-year and other previous exams, said an expert.

Pupils should also turn to their teachers, to work on their strengths and weaknesses as they prepare for the exams, said Dr Sandra Wu, lecturer in policy, curriculum and leadership at the National Institute of Education (NIE).

She was speaking at an askST@NLB panel discussion hosted by The Straits Times (ST) correspondent Venessa Lee.

The panel discussion - "How to use the school holidays to ramp up your PSLE revision" - was done virtually on Zoom and broadcast on ST's Facebook page yesterday. The panel's other member was the National Library Board's (NLB) head of early literacy Fa'izah Ahmad.

AskST@NLB is a collaboration between The Straits Times and the National Library Board.

Under the new PSLE scoring system, announced in 2016, each standard-level PSLE subject will be graded using eight bands known as Achievement Levels (AL). Each pupil will be given AL scores from 1 to 8 for each subject, instead of grades like A* to E.

Dr Wu said a key difference between the new and the old scoring systems is that a pupil's grades will no longer be calculated against those of his peers. In the old T-score system, a pupil's score took into account how he performed relative to the rest of his cohort.

Given that the change means more emphasis on each child's individual academic achievement, Dr Wu said parents should talk to their children and find out what they want to achieve for each subject, depending on how deeply they want to pursue the subject in secondary school.

"I would encourage parents to take collaborative and consultative efforts for revision, because students need to take ownership of their learning," she added.

The June holidays mean more free time for activities like reading but, Ms Fa'izah said, parents should let children take the lead.

askST If you have a question, e-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

She said children are most engaged with reading as a skill when they are allowed to choose their own books. "Reading also needs to be incidental - meaning that it must be related to things that the family are already doing, like going to the zoo or cooking meals."

Those who missed the Facebook broadcast can find the story and video at str.sg/askstnlb

Past askST@NLB sessions can be found there as well.

The next askST@NLB session will be on June 25.

Titled When Nature Speaks, it will be hosted by ST's science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, and will address how the natural world can communicate important scientific information to humans, if listened to properly.