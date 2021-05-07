For Subscribers
Consider other options besides licensing
Strengthen enforcement, stiffen penalties to tackle cyclists flouting traffic rules
Last month, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat announced that a government-appointed panel will review the rules governing cyclists, including whether theory tests and licences should be required for riding on the road.
This review by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel came on the heels of a video posted on social media on April 1, showing a group of cyclists disregarding traffic rules, which prompted calls to register all bicycles.