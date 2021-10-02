Now that the review of women’s issues has moved beyond the discussion stage, various groups have come up with recommendations and proposals on how to give women a more level playing field. Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C and Rei Kurohi look at the points of agreement and divergence among the proposals, and the debates that might arise.

After more than 160 dialogues involving over 5,700 people, a clearer portrait of the Singapore woman has emerged. While women have made strides over the years, they continue to face workplace discrimination and are still expected to shoulder much of the caregiving role at home.